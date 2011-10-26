« previous next »
China Rush2-Show discussion!!! Ep 12-Final!!!. **WARNING--SPOILERS**

georgiapeach

Re: China Rush2-Show discussion!!! Ep 12-Final!!!. **WARNING--SPOILERS**
October 26, 2011, 04:29:27 AM
:welcome: to RFF EthanChing!
slayton

Re: China Rush2-Show discussion!!! Ep 12-Final!!!. **WARNING--SPOILERS**
October 26, 2011, 08:30:30 PM
Thanks, SuperTux.

It must be my browser that's giving me problems.
slayton

Re: China Rush2-Show discussion!!! Ep 12-Final!!!. **WARNING--SPOILERS**
October 29, 2011, 09:49:37 PM
Allan shared this season 1 reunion picture on his weibo earlier in the month:


From the show's weibo, a German article on Jan & Lily:
http://www.muensterschezeitung.de/lokales/muenster/mss/Hiltruper-gewinnt-chinesische-Reality-TV-Show;art2563,1451944
Dånooky

Re: China Rush2-Show discussion!!! Ep 12-Final!!!. **WARNING--SPOILERS**
June 27, 2012, 11:30:52 PM
I just finished watching China Rush 2. It felt really repetitive with three legs in a row doing a climbing/rappel and chopping-related tasks. However, it was interesting to note that they made the point of doing those more difficult each time. It was interesting to see the "alliance" component of several teams who were trying to save each other.

I was a bit put-off by an Intersection in the Final 4, although it was interesting to see the 4 girls doing the physical challenge. The wine puzzle was interesting. The views were really nice. U-Turns at the end of a leg are bleh. The memory challenge was OK, but TAR13 and TARLA1 did it much better.

Funny points:
Mary & Cecilia's "THIS IS REVENGE!!!!"
Matt & Kylie vs. the Bees "what are you going to do bees? give us a clue?"

My favorites were Matt & Kylie with their whole giggity giggity "just friends" vibe. Mary proved to be a warrior. Simon & Katherine really shocked me in the finale...where the heck was that spirit during the whole race?

Overall, it was a good Season, three teams dominated, but at least one was a young F/F. I guess it was refreshing to watch two alpha couples, who were very even, battle each other but then make temporary truces to get ahead of everyone else.
SuperTux

Re: China Rush2-Show discussion!!! Ep 12-Final!!!. **WARNING--SPOILERS**
March 08, 2013, 12:00:00 AM
I don't know whether it's supposed to be posted here:

The winners of this season, Lily & Jan, have split up.
supah

Re: China Rush2-Show discussion!!! Ep 12-Final!!!. **WARNING--SPOILERS**
March 08, 2013, 05:40:38 AM
Quote from: SuperTux on March 08, 2013, 12:00:00 AM
The winners of this season, Lily & Jan, have split up.

LOL
Best Loser

Re: China Rush2-Show discussion!!! Ep 12-Final!!!. **WARNING--SPOILERS**
March 08, 2013, 06:47:35 PM
Quote from: SuperTux on March 08, 2013, 12:00:00 AM
I don't know whether it's supposed to be posted here:

The winners of this season, Lily & Jan, have split up.
:( I was wondering about them. That's too bad.
sactoguy

Re: China Rush2-Show discussion!!! Ep 12-Final!!!. **WARNING--SPOILERS**
August 25, 2013, 05:12:32 PM
Hello everyone, long time lurking here, and first post is going to be a question..

I've been looking for links to CR2 episodes, and I've found 5 through 12, but the rest. Can anyone here help me out? I'd greatly appreciate it!!!
blahblahblah

Re: China Rush2-Show discussion!!! Ep 12-Final!!!. **WARNING--SPOILERS**
December 31, 2017, 01:08:12 AM
G.B.

Re: China Rush2-Show discussion!!! Ep 12-Final!!!. **WARNING--SPOILERS**
October 02, 2024, 07:16:45 AM
I noticed that on the Fandom Amazing Race Wiki, someone added a note that Cecilia died in April 2024. Has anyone heard of this? The editor put it on the page without a source, so it may not be true.

https://amazingrace.fandom.com/wiki/Mary_%26_Cecilia
georgiapeach

Re: China Rush2-Show discussion!!! Ep 12-Final!!!. **WARNING--SPOILERS**
October 04, 2024, 12:33:04 PM
Anyone know??
SuperTux

Re: China Rush2-Show discussion!!! Ep 12-Final!!!. **WARNING--SPOILERS**
Yesterday at 10:38:22 PM
Quote from: G.B. on October 02, 2024, 07:16:45 AM
I noticed that on the Fandom Amazing Race Wiki, someone added a note that Cecilia died in April 2024. Has anyone heard of this? The editor put it on the page without a source, so it may not be true.

https://amazingrace.fandom.com/wiki/Mary_%26_Cecilia

I also heard of the news. It was announced on the Fanpage of TAR on Weibo. Very likely to be true.
She died from an accident without other details.
