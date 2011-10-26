I just finished watching China Rush 2. It felt really repetitive with three legs in a row doing a climbing/rappel and chopping-related tasks. However, it was interesting to note that they made the point of doing those more difficult each time. It was interesting to see the "alliance" component of several teams who were trying to save each other.



I was a bit put-off by an Intersection in the Final 4, although it was interesting to see the 4 girls doing the physical challenge. The wine puzzle was interesting. The views were really nice. U-Turns at the end of a leg are bleh. The memory challenge was OK, but TAR13 and TARLA1 did it much better.



Funny points:

Mary & Cecilia's "THIS IS REVENGE!!!!"

Matt & Kylie vs. the Bees "what are you going to do bees? give us a clue?"



My favorites were Matt & Kylie with their whole giggity giggity "just friends" vibe. Mary proved to be a warrior. Simon & Katherine really shocked me in the finale...where the heck was that spirit during the whole race?



Overall, it was a good Season, three teams dominated, but at least one was a young F/F. I guess it was refreshing to watch two alpha couples, who were very even, battle each other but then make temporary truces to get ahead of everyone else.