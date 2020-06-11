« previous next »
Amazing Race Questions

Jimmer

Re: Amazing Race Questions
June 11, 2020, 06:28:48 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on June 10, 2020, 07:40:05 PM
Quote from: Jimmer on June 10, 2020, 07:38:21 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on June 10, 2020, 07:28:44 PM
2. Why in the earlier races were NELs near the end of the race normally. Still can't believe the first NEL in S3 was with the final 5, Feel like it loses some of the suspense at the end cause you know there will be all of these NELs, often back to back as seen in S3, 5 & 11

This is speculation, but I thought I read somewhere that it helps to reduce costs. Late NELs mean fewer teams late in the race which is cheaper to produce.

However, wouldn't it cost to have more teams in the race for more legs (more flights etc.).

Yeah that's why you put NELs late in the race. I think we are on the same page lol
BritishTARFan

Re: Amazing Race Questions
June 11, 2020, 10:05:18 PM
Quote from: Jimmer on June 11, 2020, 06:28:48 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on June 10, 2020, 07:40:05 PM
Quote from: Jimmer on June 10, 2020, 07:38:21 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on June 10, 2020, 07:28:44 PM
2. Why in the earlier races were NELs near the end of the race normally. Still can't believe the first NEL in S3 was with the final 5, Feel like it loses some of the suspense at the end cause you know there will be all of these NELs, often back to back as seen in S3, 5 & 11

This is speculation, but I thought I read somewhere that it helps to reduce costs. Late NELs mean fewer teams late in the race which is cheaper to produce.

However, wouldn't it cost to have more teams in the race for more legs (more flights etc.).

Yeah that's why you put NELs late in the race. I think we are on the same page lol

I think they mean just get rid of NELs and have less legs.
ZA-TAR-fan

Re: Amazing Race Questions
June 17, 2020, 07:20:19 AM
Quote from: mstone12 on June 02, 2020, 06:12:32 PM
Like theyd planned for teams to fly into Rome anyways so why not have a makeup leg there. Most of the tasks in Rome didnt even require pre planning ie Count the Spanish Steps

Tasks like the "Sum the Spanish Steps" are common. TARUS 31 had teams counting steps in a minaret between 2 lines (Uganda) - alot simpler than "Sum the Spanish Steps". I enjoyed this task though for many reasons. It wasn't simple/straight forward. The teams had to do some investigation to find the place - those that left it to the taxi driver got lost - then you needed to figure out the Roman numerals (which caught a lotta teams out) - lastly the pit stop was a foot race away. The steps also had history and was visually beautiful to watch.
redskevin88

Re: Amazing Race Questions
June 19, 2020, 05:54:46 AM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on June 11, 2020, 10:05:18 PM
I think they mean just get rid of NELs and have less legs.

Yeah. But NELs have a purpose, they sometimes keep interesting but weak teams like Sheri & Cole in the race, keeping viewers interested.
theschnauzers

Re: Amazing Race Questions
June 19, 2020, 06:38:08 AM
Less legs means less episodes, which isnt what anyone wants.
NEL legs serve a purpose of keeping teams guessing while racing, and the viewer too: when used correctly they allow a reasonable number of theams to remain competitive during the middle of the Race. I personally like the idea of the first leg being an NEL because it allows teams to adjust to the pace of the Race during filming and gives the viewer a better chance of getting to know all the teams during the first two legs. But that maybe just me.
stunami

Re: Amazing Race Questions
June 19, 2020, 08:40:58 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on June 19, 2020, 06:38:08 AM
Less legs means less episodes, which isnt what anyone wants.
NEL legs serve a purpose of keeping teams guessing while racing, and the viewer too: when used correctly they allow a reasonable number of theams to remain competitive during the middle of the Race. I personally like the idea of the first leg being an NEL because it allows teams to adjust to the pace of the Race during filming and gives the viewer a better chance of getting to know all the teams during the first two legs. But that maybe just me.

I agree with you, Leg 1 should be NEL from time to time (maybe not every year because it would be less suspenseful) but the only NEL leg 1 I remember was TAR28 (in Mexico City) and TAR 19, thank god it saved Bill and Cathi!

Overall, I would always have a NEL in the first 3 leg, one in the middle, and the last one between F6 and F5 (A final four NEL is tooo obvious)
NMC

Re: Amazing Race Questions
June 19, 2020, 12:02:22 PM
Quote from: stunami on June 19, 2020, 08:40:58 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on June 19, 2020, 06:38:08 AM
Less legs means less episodes, which isnt what anyone wants.
NEL legs serve a purpose of keeping teams guessing while racing, and the viewer too: when used correctly they allow a reasonable number of theams to remain competitive during the middle of the Race. I personally like the idea of the first leg being an NEL because it allows teams to adjust to the pace of the Race during filming and gives the viewer a better chance of getting to know all the teams during the first two legs. But that maybe just me.

I agree with you, Leg 1 should be NEL from time to time (maybe not every year because it would be less suspenseful) but the only NEL leg 1 I remember was TAR28 (in Mexico City) and TAR 19, thank god it saved Bill and Cathi!

Overall, I would always have a NEL in the first 3 leg, one in the middle, and the last one between F6 and F5 (A final four NEL is tooo obvious)

Seasons 18 and 15 were both NEL on Leg 1 as well. Although I can understand with Eric and Lisa being eliminated at the start you could argue S15 doesn't count.

Oz Season 2 is another one.

I totally agree too, I love when the first Legs are NEL because I prefer the race when there are more teams.
RachelLeVega

Re: Amazing Race Questions
June 20, 2020, 09:06:17 PM
Quote from: NMC on June 19, 2020, 12:02:22 PM
Quote from: stunami on June 19, 2020, 08:40:58 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on June 19, 2020, 06:38:08 AM
Less legs means less episodes, which isn’t what anyone wants.
NEL legs serve a purpose of keeping teams guessing while racing, and the viewer too: when used correctly they allow a reasonable number of theams to remain competitive during the middle of the Race. I personally like the idea of the first leg being an NEL because it allows teams to adjust to the pace of the Race during filming and gives the viewer a better chance of getting to know all the teams during the first two legs. But that maybe just me.

I agree with you, Leg 1 should be NEL from time to time (maybe not every year because it would be less suspenseful) but the only NEL leg 1 I remember was TAR28 (in Mexico City) and TAR 19, thank god it saved Bill and Cathi!

Overall, I would always have a NEL in the first 3 leg, one in the middle, and the last one between F6 and F5 (A final four NEL is tooo obvious)

Seasons 18 and 15 were both NEL on Leg 1 as well. Although I can understand with Eric and Lisa being eliminated at the start you could argue S15 doesn't count.

Oz Season 2 is another one.

I totally agree too, I love when the first Legs are NEL because I prefer the race when there are more teams.
If I remember correctly, Lucy & Emilia were saved because of the father-daughter team's Salvage Pass advantage, so technically, it was a predetermined elimination Leg had they taken the 1-hour head start.
RachelLeVega

Re: Amazing Race Questions
June 20, 2020, 09:12:07 PM
Also, does anyone know where "Elimination Station" was located in season 31? I came up with nothing. :duno:
dryedmangoez

Re: Amazing Race Questions
June 21, 2020, 02:48:36 PM
With the financial realities of the TV business, I would hope they can consider a TAR12/13-style 11-Leg Race to at least save some money before just outright not producing a season at all.

An 11-Leg Race is better than no Race at all, I would imagine.
georgiapeach

Re: Amazing Race Questions
June 21, 2020, 06:00:54 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on June 20, 2020, 09:12:07 PM
Also, does anyone know where "Elimination Station" was located in season 31? I came up with nothing. :duno:

Greece.
georgiapeach

Re: Amazing Race Questions
June 21, 2020, 06:02:06 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on June 21, 2020, 02:48:36 PM
With the financial realities of the TV business, I would hope they can consider a TAR12/13-style 11-Leg Race to at least save some money before just outright not producing a season at all.

An 11-Leg Race is better than no Race at all, I would imagine.

I don;t think that is the issue...it is safety and locations that are available.
dryedmangoez

Re: Amazing Race Questions
June 22, 2020, 08:09:18 PM
Well obviously in the present situation.

I meant in general. Not related to COVID-19. Since the discussion was about less Legs/removing Non-Elim Legs, etc. Having an 11 or even 10 Leg Race shouldn't be off the table, especially if CBS will want to save as much money as possible.
georgiapeach

Re: Amazing Race Questions
June 23, 2020, 09:46:04 AM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on June 22, 2020, 08:09:18 PM
Well obviously in the present situation.

I meant in general. Not related to COVID-19. Since the discussion was about less Legs/removing Non-Elim Legs, etc. Having an 11 or even 10 Leg Race shouldn't be off the table, especially if CBS will want to save as much money as possible.

I get it. Haven't heard or seen anything along those lines though. I think the route will obviously be determined by safety. Once in a country I would think/hope tasks would be usual standards? Maybe we'll see more double legs in a place.
fossil-racer

Re: Amazing Race Questions
August 24, 2020, 04:38:41 PM
May be random but can anyone list out all the seasons (US and international) of the races that filmed between the US 22 one and the US 33 one. Thanks!
Xoruz

Re: Amazing Race Questions
August 24, 2020, 06:10:55 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on August 24, 2020, 04:38:41 PM
May be random but can anyone list out all the seasons (US and international) of the races that filmed between the US 22 one and the US 33 one. Thanks!

US 22 (NovDec 2012)
Norway 2 (NovDec 2012)
Ukraine (NovDec 2012)
Israel 3 (JanFeb 2013)
Canada 1 (May 2013)
Vietnam 2 (Jun 2013)
US 23 (JunJul 2013)
Latin America 5 (JunJul 2013)
US 24 (NovDec 2013)
Australia 3 (Mar 2014)
Canada 2 (AprMay 2014)
Vietnam 3 (May 2014)
Israel 4 (MayJun 2014)
US 25 (MayJun 2014)
Latin America 6 (JulAug 2014)
China 1 (JulNov 2014)
Philippines 2 (AugSep 2014)
US 26 (NovDec 2014)
Canada 3 (May 2015)
Vietnam 4 (Jun 2015)
China 2 (JunAug 2015)
US 27 (JunJul 2015)
Israel 5 (NovDec 2015)
US 28 (NovDec 2015)
Vietnam 5 (FebMar 2016)
China 3 (AprJul 2016)
Canada 4 (AprMay 2016)
US 29 (JunJul 2016)
Asia 5 (Aug 2016)
Canada 5 (AprMay 2017)
Israel 6 (MayJun 2017)
China 4 (MayAug 2017)
US 30 (Oct 2017)
Canada 6 (AprMay 2018)
US 31 (JunJul 2018)
Israel 7 (Nov 2018)
US 32 (NovDec 2018)
Israel 8 (Dec 2018)
Canada 7 (AprMay 2019)
Vietnam 6 (MayJun 2019)
Australia 4 (AugSep 2019)
US 33 (Feb 2020)
RachelLeVega

Re: Amazing Race Questions
September 05, 2020, 07:29:26 PM
I've been saving up some questions I've been meaning to ask for the past couple of weeks. All of them involve more behind the scenes stuff.

- From any post-race interviews, have any teams described in detail how they spent their time for fun at airports and at Pit Stops that weren't shown on broadcast or in CBS extras? Since the earlier seasons, we've seen teams interact with each other during their 12-hour rests, and since then, the rules of the break period have changed and teams are isolated from one another. I've wondered what they usually do besides sleep, or if that is all they are allowed or choose to do during the Pit Stops now.

- What is the average distance of Pit Stop accommodations in relation to the Pit Stop in each leg?

- After the finale, is there a post-show reunion party before they pack up and head home or do teams and production leave after their iconic group photos (ending establishing shot in each season)?

- How long does it usually take production to have taxi drivers or strangers asked by teams for directions to sign release forms before they can leave their pickup point?

- (I'm sure this has been answered, but can't find anything about it.) How far in proximity from the Pit Stop are teams allowed to drop off their bags in order to successfully check in if they are required to travel on foot?
redskevin88

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Yesterday at 01:37:33 AM
This is a bit of an off-topic question, but anybody have any good ideas for a fast-forward in Shanghai for a fantasy race?
RachelLeVega

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Yesterday at 10:55:05 PM
Quote from: redskevin88 on Yesterday at 01:37:33 AM
This is a bit of an off-topic question, but anybody have any good ideas for a fast-forward in Shanghai for a fantasy race?
Maybe something like cleaning or descending the glass ball facade of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower. It's a really breathtaking site. Here's some nice photos of it.
redskevin88

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Today at 06:28:38 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on September 05, 2020, 07:29:26 PM
I've been saving up some questions I've been meaning to ask for the past couple of weeks. All of them involve more behind the scenes stuff.

- From any post-race interviews, have any teams described in detail how they spent their time for fun at airports and at Pit Stops that weren't shown on broadcast or in CBS extras? Since the earlier seasons, we've seen teams interact with each other during their 12-hour rests, and since then, the rules of the break period have changed and teams are isolated from one another. I've wondered what they usually do besides sleep, or if that is all they are allowed or choose to do during the Pit Stops now.

- What is the average distance of Pit Stop accommodations in relation to the Pit Stop in each leg?

- After the finale, is there a post-show reunion party before they pack up and head home or do teams and production leave after their iconic group photos (ending establishing shot in each season)?

- How long does it usually take production to have taxi drivers or strangers asked by teams for directions to sign release forms before they can leave their pickup point?

- (I'm sure this has been answered, but can't find anything about it.) How far in proximity from the Pit Stop are teams allowed to drop off their bags in order to successfully check in if they are required to travel on foot?

Sometimes you would stay at world class hotels, other times we slept in a tent, we slept at the Dhaka airport. If we were in a public place sleeping, people would watch us.

If you talk to someone, a local, during the race, you have to wait for the sound man to explain and get them to sign a release paper that gives the show the right to use that person in the show. Most people sign, but I think most have no idea what they are signing. Sometimes it takes a few seconds to do this, sometimes minutes

https://www.quora.com/What-goes-on-behind-the-scenes-of-The-Amazing-Race

Check out Gary Wojnar's Quora, it's quite informative.
redskevin88

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Today at 06:29:24 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 10:55:05 PM
Maybe something like cleaning or descending the glass ball facade of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower. It's a really breathtaking site.

Thank you.
