I've been saving up some questions I've been meaning to ask for the past couple of weeks. All of them involve more behind the scenes stuff.



- From any post-race interviews, have any teams described in detail how they spent their time for fun at airports and at Pit Stops that weren't shown on broadcast or in CBS extras? Since the earlier seasons, we've seen teams interact with each other during their 12-hour rests, and since then, the rules of the break period have changed and teams are isolated from one another. I've wondered what they usually do besides sleep, or if that is all they are allowed or choose to do during the Pit Stops now.



- What is the average distance of Pit Stop accommodations in relation to the Pit Stop in each leg?



- After the finale, is there a post-show reunion party before they pack up and head home or do teams and production leave after their iconic group photos (ending establishing shot in each season)?



- How long does it usually take production to have taxi drivers or strangers asked by teams for directions to sign release forms before they can leave their pickup point?



- (I'm sure this has been answered, but can't find anything about it.) How far in proximity from the Pit Stop are teams allowed to drop off their bags in order to successfully check in if they are required to travel on foot?