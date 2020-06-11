« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: Amazing Race Questions  (Read 846733 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Jimmer

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1354
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2475 on: June 11, 2020, 06:28:48 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on June 10, 2020, 07:40:05 PM
Quote from: Jimmer on June 10, 2020, 07:38:21 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on June 10, 2020, 07:28:44 PM
2. Why in the earlier races were NELs near the end of the race normally. Still can't believe the first NEL in S3 was with the final 5, Feel like it loses some of the suspense at the end cause you know there will be all of these NELs, often back to back as seen in S3, 5 & 11

This is speculation, but I thought I read somewhere that it helps to reduce costs. Late NELs mean fewer teams late in the race which is cheaper to produce.

However, wouldn't it cost to have more teams in the race for more legs (more flights etc.).

Yeah that's why you put NELs late in the race. I think we are on the same page lol
Logged

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1253
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2476 on: June 11, 2020, 10:05:18 PM »
Quote from: Jimmer on June 11, 2020, 06:28:48 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on June 10, 2020, 07:40:05 PM
Quote from: Jimmer on June 10, 2020, 07:38:21 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on June 10, 2020, 07:28:44 PM
2. Why in the earlier races were NELs near the end of the race normally. Still can't believe the first NEL in S3 was with the final 5, Feel like it loses some of the suspense at the end cause you know there will be all of these NELs, often back to back as seen in S3, 5 & 11

This is speculation, but I thought I read somewhere that it helps to reduce costs. Late NELs mean fewer teams late in the race which is cheaper to produce.

However, wouldn't it cost to have more teams in the race for more legs (more flights etc.).

Yeah that's why you put NELs late in the race. I think we are on the same page lol

I think they mean just get rid of NELs and have less legs.
Logged

Offline ZA-TAR-fan

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 25
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2477 on: June 17, 2020, 07:20:19 AM »
Quote from: mstone12 on June 02, 2020, 06:12:32 PM
Like theyd planned for teams to fly into Rome anyways so why not have a makeup leg there. Most of the tasks in Rome didnt even require pre planning ie Count the Spanish Steps

Tasks like the "Sum the Spanish Steps" are common. TARUS 31 had teams counting steps in a minaret between 2 lines (Uganda) - alot simpler than "Sum the Spanish Steps". I enjoyed this task though for many reasons. It wasn't simple/straight forward. The teams had to do some investigation to find the place - those that left it to the taxi driver got lost - then you needed to figure out the Roman numerals (which caught a lotta teams out) - lastly the pit stop was a foot race away. The steps also had history and was visually beautiful to watch.
« Last Edit: June 17, 2020, 05:10:17 PM by ZA-TAR-fan »
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2092
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2478 on: June 19, 2020, 05:54:46 AM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on June 11, 2020, 10:05:18 PM
I think they mean just get rid of NELs and have less legs.

Yeah. But NELs have a purpose, they sometimes keep interesting but weak teams like Sheri & Cole in the race, keeping viewers interested.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3826
  • An original TARfly
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2479 on: June 19, 2020, 06:38:08 AM »
Less legs means less episodes, which isnt what anyone wants.
NEL legs serve a purpose of keeping teams guessing while racing, and the viewer too: when used correctly they allow a reasonable number of theams to remain competitive during the middle of the Race. I personally like the idea of the first leg being an NEL because it allows teams to adjust to the pace of the Race during filming and gives the viewer a better chance of getting to know all the teams during the first two legs. But that maybe just me.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2480 on: June 19, 2020, 08:40:58 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on June 19, 2020, 06:38:08 AM
Less legs means less episodes, which isnt what anyone wants.
NEL legs serve a purpose of keeping teams guessing while racing, and the viewer too: when used correctly they allow a reasonable number of theams to remain competitive during the middle of the Race. I personally like the idea of the first leg being an NEL because it allows teams to adjust to the pace of the Race during filming and gives the viewer a better chance of getting to know all the teams during the first two legs. But that maybe just me.

I agree with you, Leg 1 should be NEL from time to time (maybe not every year because it would be less suspenseful) but the only NEL leg 1 I remember was TAR28 (in Mexico City) and TAR 19, thank god it saved Bill and Cathi!

Overall, I would always have a NEL in the first 3 leg, one in the middle, and the last one between F6 and F5 (A final four NEL is tooo obvious)
Logged

Offline NMC

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 642
  • Formally nmccarroll91
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2481 on: June 19, 2020, 12:02:22 PM »
Quote from: stunami on June 19, 2020, 08:40:58 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on June 19, 2020, 06:38:08 AM
Less legs means less episodes, which isnt what anyone wants.
NEL legs serve a purpose of keeping teams guessing while racing, and the viewer too: when used correctly they allow a reasonable number of theams to remain competitive during the middle of the Race. I personally like the idea of the first leg being an NEL because it allows teams to adjust to the pace of the Race during filming and gives the viewer a better chance of getting to know all the teams during the first two legs. But that maybe just me.

I agree with you, Leg 1 should be NEL from time to time (maybe not every year because it would be less suspenseful) but the only NEL leg 1 I remember was TAR28 (in Mexico City) and TAR 19, thank god it saved Bill and Cathi!

Overall, I would always have a NEL in the first 3 leg, one in the middle, and the last one between F6 and F5 (A final four NEL is tooo obvious)

Seasons 18 and 15 were both NEL on Leg 1 as well. Although I can understand with Eric and Lisa being eliminated at the start you could argue S15 doesn't count.

Oz Season 2 is another one.

I totally agree too, I love when the first Legs are NEL because I prefer the race when there are more teams.
Logged
.... The World is Waiting! ....

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3010
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2482 on: June 20, 2020, 09:06:17 PM »
Quote from: NMC on June 19, 2020, 12:02:22 PM
Quote from: stunami on June 19, 2020, 08:40:58 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on June 19, 2020, 06:38:08 AM
Less legs means less episodes, which isn’t what anyone wants.
NEL legs serve a purpose of keeping teams guessing while racing, and the viewer too: when used correctly they allow a reasonable number of theams to remain competitive during the middle of the Race. I personally like the idea of the first leg being an NEL because it allows teams to adjust to the pace of the Race during filming and gives the viewer a better chance of getting to know all the teams during the first two legs. But that maybe just me.

I agree with you, Leg 1 should be NEL from time to time (maybe not every year because it would be less suspenseful) but the only NEL leg 1 I remember was TAR28 (in Mexico City) and TAR 19, thank god it saved Bill and Cathi!

Overall, I would always have a NEL in the first 3 leg, one in the middle, and the last one between F6 and F5 (A final four NEL is tooo obvious)

Seasons 18 and 15 were both NEL on Leg 1 as well. Although I can understand with Eric and Lisa being eliminated at the start you could argue S15 doesn't count.

Oz Season 2 is another one.

I totally agree too, I love when the first Legs are NEL because I prefer the race when there are more teams.
If I remember correctly, Lucy & Emilia were saved because of the father-daughter team's Salvage Pass advantage, so technically, it was a predetermined elimination Leg had they taken the 1-hour head start.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3010
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2483 on: June 20, 2020, 09:12:07 PM »
Also, does anyone know where "Elimination Station" was located in season 31? I came up with nothing. :duno:
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2243
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2484 on: June 21, 2020, 02:48:36 PM »
With the financial realities of the TV business, I would hope they can consider a TAR12/13-style 11-Leg Race to at least save some money before just outright not producing a season at all.

An 11-Leg Race is better than no Race at all, I would imagine.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51467
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2485 on: June 21, 2020, 06:00:54 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on June 20, 2020, 09:12:07 PM
Also, does anyone know where "Elimination Station" was located in season 31? I came up with nothing. :duno:

Greece.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51467
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2486 on: June 21, 2020, 06:02:06 PM »
Quote from: dryedmangoez on June 21, 2020, 02:48:36 PM
With the financial realities of the TV business, I would hope they can consider a TAR12/13-style 11-Leg Race to at least save some money before just outright not producing a season at all.

An 11-Leg Race is better than no Race at all, I would imagine.

I don;t think that is the issue...it is safety and locations that are available.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2243
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2487 on: June 22, 2020, 08:09:18 PM »
Well obviously in the present situation.

I meant in general. Not related to COVID-19. Since the discussion was about less Legs/removing Non-Elim Legs, etc. Having an 11 or even 10 Leg Race shouldn't be off the table, especially if CBS will want to save as much money as possible.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51467
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2488 on: June 23, 2020, 09:46:04 AM »
Quote from: dryedmangoez on June 22, 2020, 08:09:18 PM
Well obviously in the present situation.

I meant in general. Not related to COVID-19. Since the discussion was about less Legs/removing Non-Elim Legs, etc. Having an 11 or even 10 Leg Race shouldn't be off the table, especially if CBS will want to save as much money as possible.

I get it. Haven't heard or seen anything along those lines though. I think the route will obviously be determined by safety. Once in a country I would think/hope tasks would be usual standards? Maybe we'll see more double legs in a place.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2929
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 04:38:41 PM »
May be random but can anyone list out all the seasons (US and international) of the races that filmed between the US 22 one and the US 33 one. Thanks!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 