Offline G.B.

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #875 on: October 07, 2022, 02:28:59 PM »
Quote from: Theo on October 06, 2022, 08:14:40 AM
Quote from: G.B. on August 17, 2022, 01:41:14 AM
Quote from: G.B. on August 02, 2022, 11:05:36 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on August 02, 2022, 05:57:18 PM
Which five though :woohoo:

5-4: "Who Says Pageant Girls Don't Eat?"
7-7: "They Saved The Eyeball" (Recap)
8-3: "I Don't Kiss I Make Out"
14-11: "No More Mr. Nice Guy"
19-1: "Kindness of Strangers"

Oops, one more. Unless I missed it, Phil doesn't say "We're Back!" in 33-1

Kindness of Stranger, if I'm not mistaken, was spoken by Kaylani & Lisa after the man gave them their passport.

I checked. She doesn't.
Offline PikaBelleChu

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #876 on: November 02, 2022, 07:12:23 PM »
How old were Ken & Tina from TAR 13 when they ran the Amazing Race? ???
Offline Kiwi Jay

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #877 on: November 02, 2022, 08:31:08 PM »
Quote from: justmjlayson on November 02, 2022, 07:12:23 PM
How old were Ken & Tina from TAR 13 when they ran the Amazing Race? ???

Ken was 51, Tina was 48.
Offline Xoruz

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #878 on: November 15, 2022, 07:01:53 PM »
Send some love to our TAR family. RIP to Don from Don & Mary Jean.

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/sfgate/name/donald-st-claire-obituary?id=36721240

Quote
Donald Anthony St. Claire
January 10, 1935 - August 31, 2022
On August 31, 2022, Donald Anthony St. Claire, a renowned doctor, loving husband and father, and true renaissance man, passed away in Angels Camp at the age of 87.
Online gamerfan09

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #879 on: November 15, 2022, 09:06:19 PM »
Loved them on TAR6, condolences to Mary Jean and their families  :'(
Offline elthemagnifico

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #880 on: November 16, 2022, 03:03:49 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on November 15, 2022, 09:06:19 PM
Loved them on TAR6, condolences to Mary Jean and their families  :'(

him complimenting his wife during a RB in Senegal was one of the highlights and the most wholesome scene of S6. Rest in peace :(
Offline Tober2005

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #881 on: January 29, 2023, 12:14:55 AM »
What was the last season with a team of both members older than 60? (I've watched seasons 7 and 10-34, but I only remember so much from the latest seasons, and I don't recall seeing any people that old from those seasons).
Offline Kiwi Jay

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #882 on: January 29, 2023, 01:33:42 AM »
Quote from: Tober2005 on January 29, 2023, 12:14:55 AM
What was the last season with a team of both members older than 60? (I've watched seasons 7 and 10-34, but I only remember so much from the latest seasons, and I don't recall seeing any people that old from those seasons).

Season 19, grandparents, Bill-Cathi, 63-62.
Offline Tober2005

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #883 on: January 29, 2023, 11:48:13 PM »
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on January 29, 2023, 01:33:42 AM
Quote from: Tober2005 on January 29, 2023, 12:14:55 AM
What was the last season with a team of both members older than 60? (I've watched seasons 7 and 10-34, but I only remember so much from the latest seasons, and I don't recall seeing any people that old from those seasons).

Season 19, grandparents, Bill-Cathi, 63-62.
Oh, now I remember! It's been 6 years since I've watched Season 19 and my grandparents were 10 years older than them at the time I watched it. Can't believe I forgot about them. Looked like a great season to watch with your family, including cousins.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #884 on: January 31, 2023, 11:11:25 PM »
Ma and Pa Alden alone boost 19 into the upper-middle tier; thanks be to Taiwan for saving them (and taking out that awful couple seven seasons prior).
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #885 on: June 18, 2023, 02:49:52 AM »
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #886 on: June 18, 2023, 10:05:52 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on June 18, 2023, 02:49:52 AM
Way cool! Season 4: Where are they now??

https://thecinemaholic.com/the-amazing-race-season-4-where-are-they-now/?fbclid=IwAR29I79D0bc8Bb2nFBkF_2EBQ0MPWVIVw7C54KKbTlsadX8erIpIuF1CxVw
I'm glad Jon & Al are still kicking it in the circus business! Made my day! :hearts: Wondering if they and Dave & Cherie ever crossed paths or they have worked on the same performances before.
Offline G.B.

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #887 on: June 18, 2023, 06:01:02 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on June 18, 2023, 02:49:52 AM
Way cool! Season 4: Where are they now??

https://thecinemaholic.com/the-amazing-race-season-4-where-are-they-now/?fbclid=IwAR29I79D0bc8Bb2nFBkF_2EBQ0MPWVIVw7C54KKbTlsadX8erIpIuF1CxVw

This barely counts as "where are they now?", most of the information is just sourced from their original TAR4 bios. Sheree is still identified as being 31 years old (She was 31 when the show aired). It also doesn't mention at all that Russell & Cindy no longer speak to one another.
Offline smiley

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #888 on: June 19, 2023, 06:29:08 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on June 18, 2023, 06:01:02 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on June 18, 2023, 02:49:52 AM
Way cool! Season 4: Where are they now??

https://thecinemaholic.com/the-amazing-race-season-4-where-are-they-now/?fbclid=IwAR29I79D0bc8Bb2nFBkF_2EBQ0MPWVIVw7C54KKbTlsadX8erIpIuF1CxVw

This barely counts as "where are they now?", most of the information is just sourced from their original TAR4 bios. Sheree is still identified as being 31 years old (She was 31 when the show aired). It also doesn't mention at all that Russell & Cindy no longer speak to one another.

And I am pretty sure that is neither Steve nor Dave in that picture.
Offline Traveldude1

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #889 on: June 20, 2023, 12:00:32 PM »
The individual Wiki pages are great places to read about where each team is at now. Granted, not every team has up-to-date info or even information at all, but most of the teams have some Post-race information
Offline TheBayAreaGuy

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #890 on: Today at 02:08:32 PM »
The Wikia is a great resource which just needs more volunteers.

Quote from: Traveldude1 on June 20, 2023, 12:00:32 PM
The individual Wiki pages are great places to read about where each team is at now. Granted, not every team has up-to-date info or even information at all, but most of the teams have some Post-race information
Offline Kiwi Jay

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #891 on: Today at 02:40:49 PM »
Quote from: Traveldude1 on June 20, 2023, 12:00:32 PM
The individual Wiki pages are great places to read about where each team is at now. Granted, not every team has up-to-date info or even information at all, but most of the teams have some Post-race information

They're my saving grace after that awful editor on Wikipedia ruined a fair bit of those pages.
Offline G.B.

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #892 on: Today at 03:01:12 PM »
I'm in the process of SLOWLY adding "Before the Race" and "After the Race" information to team pages on our Wiki. I have TAR1-4 done, and when I'm done I'll probably ask for help with stuff I missed, but it's coming!
