« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions  (Read 349768 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1423
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #875 on: October 07, 2022, 02:28:59 PM »
Quote from: Theo on October 06, 2022, 08:14:40 AM
Quote from: G.B. on August 17, 2022, 01:41:14 AM
Quote from: G.B. on August 02, 2022, 11:05:36 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on August 02, 2022, 05:57:18 PM
Which five though :woohoo:

5-4: "Who Says Pageant Girls Don't Eat?"
7-7: "They Saved The Eyeball" (Recap)
8-3: "I Don't Kiss I Make Out"
14-11: "No More Mr. Nice Guy"
19-1: "Kindness of Strangers"

Oops, one more. Unless I missed it, Phil doesn't say "We're Back!" in 33-1

Kindness of Stranger, if I'm not mistaken, was spoken by Kaylani & Lisa after the man gave them their passport.

I checked. She doesn't.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online justmjlayson

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
  • "Pika-Pika-pi? Pika!"
Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #876 on: November 02, 2022, 07:12:23 PM »
How old were Ken & Tina from TAR 13 when they ran the Amazing Race? ???
Logged

Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4348
  • Still trucking along.
Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #877 on: November 02, 2022, 08:31:08 PM »
Quote from: justmjlayson on November 02, 2022, 07:12:23 PM
How old were Ken & Tina from TAR 13 when they ran the Amazing Race? ???

Ken was 51, Tina was 48.
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1224
Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
« Reply #878 on: Today at 07:01:53 PM »
Send some love to our TAR family. RIP to Don from Don & Mary Jean.

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/sfgate/name/donald-st-claire-obituary?id=36721240

Quote
Donald Anthony St. Claire
January 10, 1935 - August 31, 2022
On August 31, 2022, Donald Anthony St. Claire, a renowned doctor, loving husband and father, and true renaissance man, passed away in Angels Camp at the age of 87.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 