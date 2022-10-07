Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Quote from: G.B. on August 17, 2022, 01:41:14 AMQuote from: G.B. on August 02, 2022, 11:05:36 PMQuote from: cbacbacba1 on August 02, 2022, 05:57:18 PMWhich five though 5-4: "Who Says Pageant Girls Don't Eat?"7-7: "They Saved The Eyeball" (Recap)8-3: "I Don't Kiss I Make Out"14-11: "No More Mr. Nice Guy"19-1: "Kindness of Strangers"Oops, one more. Unless I missed it, Phil doesn't say "We're Back!" in 33-1Kindness of Stranger, if I'm not mistaken, was spoken by Kaylani & Lisa after the man gave them their passport.
Quote from: G.B. on August 02, 2022, 11:05:36 PMQuote from: cbacbacba1 on August 02, 2022, 05:57:18 PMWhich five though 5-4: "Who Says Pageant Girls Don't Eat?"7-7: "They Saved The Eyeball" (Recap)8-3: "I Don't Kiss I Make Out"14-11: "No More Mr. Nice Guy"19-1: "Kindness of Strangers"Oops, one more. Unless I missed it, Phil doesn't say "We're Back!" in 33-1
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on August 02, 2022, 05:57:18 PMWhich five though 5-4: "Who Says Pageant Girls Don't Eat?"7-7: "They Saved The Eyeball" (Recap)8-3: "I Don't Kiss I Make Out"14-11: "No More Mr. Nice Guy"19-1: "Kindness of Strangers"
Which five though
How old were Ken & Tina from TAR 13 when they ran the Amazing Race?
