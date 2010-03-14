Quote from: mswood on March 12, 2010, 04:21:51 PM Because they are crazy Luke. I honestly think they might have changed an non elimination point in All Stars, but its just a gut reaction. But that certainly wasn't because who it was racing, but how far another team was behind and how the non elimination occurred later.







How was the Allstars NEL fishy? They used it on U/J for the first one at the F7... but later on at the Final 5... which i thought was supposed to be an NEL.. it was actually an elimination leg and eliminated them.



Many people think it was odd having Uchenna & Joyce get eliminated on Leg 9. Many thought that was the planned non elimination leg (they were 14-16 hours behind at that point). Several things that were odd. Normally when on an elimination leg, if you are hopelessly behind the producers will either cut short your tasks and direct you to the Pit Stop, or have Phil Journey out to you and eliminate you on the spot. I can't recall a single leg ever letting a racing team continue racing all the way to the Pit Stop (and if Uchenna & Joyce are telling the truth they did the full leg, cookies, and Joyce did Papers) when you are a full 12 hours behind from all other teams.They do this for non elimination and TBC legs though.The only problem is that, if it was a non Elim there was still no reasonable means for Uchenna & Joyce to catch up. The detectives that season figured out that (even with the late flight that Eric & Danielle took) they would not have been able to make that. That they would have at best still checked into the next leg a full half day behind.The next leg was a non elimination leg, the next leg was also a non elimination leg (and this was with teams getting those new penalties of needed to finish 1st or suffer a thirty minute penalty). It just seems reduntant to have two of those back to back.It seems more logical to have episode 9 be a non elim, then 10 an elimination, then 11 a non elimination.When you factor in the rest it just looks highly unusual.And what would have been the difference. If it was originally a non elim, then in episode 10 Uchenna & Joyce would have been eliminated. There was no way to change that. The only difference is that Eric & Danielle wouldn't have been last and thus had to suffer a penalty on that leg (of which they couldn't have been eliminated on any way). Eric & Danielle still would have been late getting to the tower jump (they still would have been the team yielded), they just would have gotten 2nd place not third.