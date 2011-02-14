I am just watching season 13 for the first time and I just finished the second India leg. Unlike a couple of the other seasons when I saw bits and pieces, I had never seen any of this season until now. I know some details from this season though. I know who makes the F3 and I know who wins but out of those three teams, so far I don't really care for any of them. I don't like Tina, she is just so annoying to me. And Nick looks like a fake Ken doll. Mark and Bill seemed pretty nice but they were gone so fast they aren't that memorable. But they have a strong fan base so they're not easy to forget either. And for the most part, they're likable. I liked Aja and Ty but they aren't that memorable either. I also like Toni and Dallas. You can see that they have a very good relationship. I like Sarah but Terrence, that man is a whiner! Sarah outmanned him on the race. I'm just waiting to see him wimp out on the food challenge.



As far as the places they've been, the most memorable for me at this point is the second India leg during the Holi Festival. I saw this in a movie before and it seemed even more cool to see them be part of it on the race. What made it even more interesting was how clueless Kelly and Christy were in deciding they should take one envelope at a time instead of staying there to find the correct envelope. Maybe it's just that in the moment with everything being so busy around them they didn't get it at first.



But just where I am right now, this would definitely not be in my top of favorite seasons and it's mostly because of the cast.