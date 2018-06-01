« previous next »
Author Topic: Phil in the news ..  (Read 551423 times)

Offline BourkieBoy

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #775 on: June 01, 2018, 09:01:20 PM »
 :birthday: Phil!  :conf: :cheer:
Gra1162

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #776 on: June 01, 2018, 11:51:10 PM »
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #777 on: July 17, 2018, 10:44:41 PM »
Offline Xoruz

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #778 on: November 05, 2018, 05:56:43 PM »
Phil talking about Explorer, his near death scuba diving experience, and TAR. "We're about to shoot season 32."

https://www.accessonline.com/videos/the-amazing-races-phil-keoghan-details-the-scary-time-he-had-a-panic-attack-while-scuba-diving/

Offline georgiapeach

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #779 on: November 05, 2018, 06:24:55 PM »
Well yeah. 

:funny:

Offline theschnauzers

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #780 on: November 06, 2018, 11:12:54 AM »
That Facebook post should calm some folks down.
Offline Plaidmoon

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #781 on: November 13, 2018, 01:38:50 AM »
Phil is doing publicity for the other show he hosts, Explorer on the National Geographic channel. There's an interview with him at https://parade.com/715727/paulettecohn/phil-keoghan-on-the-new-season-of-explorer-and-a-possible-celebrity-amazing-race/.

Of particular interest is some personal facts about Phil that I've never heard before and his thoughts about a celebrity season of The Amazing Race. I'll post a few excerpts below.

Some of these adventures sound really dangerous. Do you ever think about that?

Phil Keoghan:  I do. Ive been in front of a camera now for 32 years. My daughters, 22, so everything I do is very calculated, very measured and very thought out. Absolutely. When my daughter was born, at the time, I had an opportunity to climb Mount Everest. It was a dream of mine, had been since I was 19-years-old, to climb Mount Everest. I guess in the vein of people like Sir Edmond Hillary, the first person to ever climb the mountain was a New Zealander, but I did not go. I felt a responsibility to make sure that I was around to look after my daughter. So, theres perceived danger and then theres real danger. I think theres a risk with anything that you do in life. But I have definitely altered the risks that Ive taken to calculated risks.

I know you put together a bucket list at one point in your life. Whats left on it that you havent done yet? In addition to climbing Mount Everest, maybe?

Phil Keoghan: Well, Mount Everest is not really on my list anymore, to be honest with you, because originally it was something I wanted to do but now Ive realized its a bit more of a selfish choice. To be honest with you, Im more interested in motivating people to do their own adventures. So I just launched a new podcast, which is not sponsored, which is all self-funded, which is not a commercial venture. The byline for it is: Ticket Before You Kick It.

One of the things on my list is to get people to make their own list. I wrote a book in 2004, which helped to encourage people to write lists. And the more Ive helped people write lists the more Ive been inspired because I now hear about people writing things down and going out and achieving them and I get a real kick out of that. So, its not just about things that are on my list, there are things that I want to do for me, there are things where I really want to help people make their own list.

Theres a quote in one of the episodes  not from you  but someone said that a lot of what makes life worth living is dangerous. Do you feel that way?

Phil Keoghan: Sometimes. I dont want to put myself into dangerous situations, meaning, again, it all comes down to calculated risk. There are more people dying from using a selfie stick than most of the things that I do, or people being killed by bees. So, its all about the context. Theres a lot of factors in whats dangerous.

My friend was the co-creator of commercial bungee jumping back in the 80s and I have broken a couple of world records bungee jumping. Now, to a lot of people, that would sound incredibly dangerous, but it really isnt that dangerous if you are doing it right. So, what seems dangerous to the average person is more perceived danger then actual danger.

Its a little bit like that on Amazing Race, where we get people to do things and people think that what we are getting them to do is super dangerous. But to be honest with you, the most dangerous thing that they do when they are out on Amazing Race is get in a cab or drive a car. Its more likely for something to happen there than in any of the challenges we have them do.

Have you ever given any thought to doing a Celebrity Amazing Race? And if so, who would want on it?

Phil Keoghan: Well, I can tell you there are certain celebrities who have come up to me and said that they would love to be on Amazing Race. Ive had a number of conversations with Billy Crystal. He and his wife love Amazing Race. I think his wife would be very keen, maybe she would convince him. I know Drew Barrymore is a big fan of the show, as are Sarah Jessica Parker and Neil Patrick Harris. A few years ago I had a number of conversations with him at various functions. We ran into each other and he expressed an interest.

I once saw a photograph of Mathew McConaughey wearing an Amazing Race T-shirt, not sure if that was just something he got or whether he is a real fan. But he would be, I think, a bit of a catch.

Yeah, I would absolutely embrace the idea. Weve been around for what, 32 seasons? My favorite thing about Amazing Race is so-called ordinary people going into an extraordinary situation and the opportunity for this to change their lives. So, if celebrities were to come on, the only thing that I would say is please, if you win, give the money to a charity.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #782 on: January 16, 2019, 09:21:28 PM »
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #783 on: April 11, 2019, 10:16:37 AM »
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #784 on: October 03, 2019, 01:21:16 PM »
Phil is Hosting a new CBS Reality Show called Tough as Nails!

More here:

http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,35826.msg1262417.html#msg1262417
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #785 on: July 28, 2020, 02:36:14 PM »
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #786 on: October 28, 2020, 04:32:07 AM »
Quote
During the Monday, December 21, episode, Lets Make A Deal Primetime will be decked out of the holiday season and include The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan.

https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/wayne-brady-performs-on-lets-make-a-deal-primetime-premiere/
Offline Pi

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #787 on: November 25, 2022, 11:08:56 AM »
Phil took part in a pickleball tournament on CBS (for charity) with 15 other celebrities earlier this month.

Results:
Show content
His team took first place!
Offline Xoruz

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #788 on: May 08, 2024, 04:39:35 PM »
Offline ianthebalance

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #789 on: May 09, 2024, 12:58:43 AM »
Offline Xoruz

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #790 on: September 16, 2024, 08:08:35 PM »
Offline Alenaveda

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #791 on: March 18, 2025, 04:26:49 PM »
Offline Xoruz

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #792 on: April 11, 2025, 02:35:10 PM »
https://www.tmz.com/2025/04/11/amazing-race-phil-keoghan-america-turmoil/

'Amazing Race' Host Phil Keoghan Says Turmoil in America Not Hurting Show

'Amazing Race' Host Phil Keoghan "The World Still Likes Americans ...Faith Things Will Get Better"
Offline Maanca

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #793 on: April 11, 2025, 02:44:44 PM »
The thought has certainly crossed my mind about the well-being of American racers for the next 4 years. If they happen to go to any country where Trump chooses to lash at, could it actually become a safety issue if the locals aren't happy?
Offline Xoruz

Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #794 on: Yesterday at 11:06:16 PM »
https://people.com/amazing-race-host-phil-keoghan-reveals-2-locations-show-wont-film-exclusive-11892179

Since it debuted more than two decades ago, The Amazing Race has filmed in hundreds of locations. Still, there are a few countries where the show will not be taking its cameras, at least right now, according to host Phil Keoghan.

I don't want to go into Ukraine, Keoghan, 58, told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview at the launch of UFC on Paramount+ in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 24.

We've filmed in Ukraine once before, and I love the idea that we could go back there one day, and weve filmed in Russia many times, but there are certain places you just dont want to go," he continued.

The reason The Amazing Race will pass on shooting in both Ukraine and Russia, Keoghan explained, is due to safety concerns tied to the ongoing, years-long conflict between the two countries.

"Our whole thing is about being safe, right? We want to do something that's safe," Keoghan reiterated.

The Amazing Race premiered in 2001. The reality series follows teams as they race around the world.

Over the years, Keoghan recalled that he has seen it all  the good and the bad, as well as everything in between.

If he were competing on the show, the New Zealand native explained that his strategy to win would be to keep things simple.

People have asked me who I would take. My dad, unfortunately, just passed away, but my dad would've been my partner if I went on," Keoghan said, referring to his father, John Keoghan, who died in November. "He was super smart, very fit."

According to Keoghan, he feels that Amazing Race contestants will often overthink, or won't think at all, on the Emmy Award-winning show.

"My strategy would be just to focus on the basics  read the clue. I mean, the number of times I wanted to just grab people and be like, 'Read your clue. It's there. It's a clue. It's right there. Read your clue,' " he said.

A lot of people will get lost, and then they run. They just start running off in some direction, and then they're 30 minutes out of their way, and they have to backtrack 30 minutes," continued Keoghan.

I mean, no, no, no. Take your time," he added. "But make sure you know where you're going, and be sure of it.
