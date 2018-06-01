Some of these adventures sound really dangerous. Do you ever think about that?

Phil Keoghan: I do. Ive been in front of a camera now for 32 years. My daughters, 22, so everything I do is very calculated, very measured and very thought out. Absolutely. When my daughter was born, at the time, I had an opportunity to climb Mount Everest. It was a dream of mine, had been since I was 19-years-old, to climb Mount Everest. I guess in the vein of people like Sir Edmond Hillary, the first person to ever climb the mountain was a New Zealander, but I did not go. I felt a responsibility to make sure that I was around to look after my daughter. So, theres perceived danger and then theres real danger. I think theres a risk with anything that you do in life. But I have definitely altered the risks that Ive taken to calculated risks.

I know you put together a bucket list at one point in your life. Whats left on it that you havent done yet? In addition to climbing Mount Everest, maybe?

Phil Keoghan: Well, Mount Everest is not really on my list anymore, to be honest with you, because originally it was something I wanted to do but now Ive realized its a bit more of a selfish choice. To be honest with you, Im more interested in motivating people to do their own adventures. So I just launched a new podcast, which is not sponsored, which is all self-funded, which is not a commercial venture. The byline for it is: Ticket Before You Kick It.



One of the things on my list is to get people to make their own list. I wrote a book in 2004, which helped to encourage people to write lists. And the more Ive helped people write lists the more Ive been inspired because I now hear about people writing things down and going out and achieving them and I get a real kick out of that. So, its not just about things that are on my list, there are things that I want to do for me, there are things where I really want to help people make their own list.

Theres a quote in one of the episodes  not from you  but someone said that a lot of what makes life worth living is dangerous. Do you feel that way?

Phil Keoghan: Sometimes. I dont want to put myself into dangerous situations, meaning, again, it all comes down to calculated risk. There are more people dying from using a selfie stick than most of the things that I do, or people being killed by bees. So, its all about the context. Theres a lot of factors in whats dangerous.



My friend was the co-creator of commercial bungee jumping back in the 80s and I have broken a couple of world records bungee jumping. Now, to a lot of people, that would sound incredibly dangerous, but it really isnt that dangerous if you are doing it right. So, what seems dangerous to the average person is more perceived danger then actual danger.



Its a little bit like that on Amazing Race, where we get people to do things and people think that what we are getting them to do is super dangerous. But to be honest with you, the most dangerous thing that they do when they are out on Amazing Race is get in a cab or drive a car. Its more likely for something to happen there than in any of the challenges we have them do.

Have you ever given any thought to doing a Celebrity Amazing Race? And if so, who would want on it?

Phil Keoghan: Well, I can tell you there are certain celebrities who have come up to me and said that they would love to be on Amazing Race. Ive had a number of conversations with Billy Crystal. He and his wife love Amazing Race. I think his wife would be very keen, maybe she would convince him. I know Drew Barrymore is a big fan of the show, as are Sarah Jessica Parker and Neil Patrick Harris. A few years ago I had a number of conversations with him at various functions. We ran into each other and he expressed an interest.



I once saw a photograph of Mathew McConaughey wearing an Amazing Race T-shirt, not sure if that was just something he got or whether he is a real fan. But he would be, I think, a bit of a catch.



Yeah, I would absolutely embrace the idea. Weve been around for what, 32 seasons? My favorite thing about Amazing Race is so-called ordinary people going into an extraordinary situation and the opportunity for this to change their lives. So, if celebrities were to come on, the only thing that I would say is please, if you win, give the money to a charity.