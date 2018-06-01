« Reply #787 on: November 25, 2022, 11:08:56 AM »
Phil took part in a pickleball tournament on CBS
(for charity) with 15 other celebrities earlier this month.
Results:
Show content
His team took first place!
Logged
"I would define [culture] as the propensity to respect. The propensity to respect the other, the propensity to respect that which you do not know, the propensity to respect bread, earth, nature, history, and culture, and as a consequence of this, the propensity to respect the self, to dignity. - AB