« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Phil in the news ..  (Read 399379 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5891
  • #FlagBlues2024(RIP)#2025?
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #775 on: June 01, 2018, 09:01:20 PM »
 :birthday: Phil!  :conf: :cheer:
Logged

Gra1162

  • Guest
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #776 on: June 01, 2018, 11:51:10 PM »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 54229
  • TAR Detective
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #777 on: July 17, 2018, 10:44:41 PM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1918
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #778 on: November 05, 2018, 05:56:43 PM »
Phil talking about Explorer, his near death scuba diving experience, and TAR. "We're about to shoot season 32."

https://www.accessonline.com/videos/the-amazing-races-phil-keoghan-details-the-scary-time-he-had-a-panic-attack-while-scuba-diving/

Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 54229
  • TAR Detective
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #779 on: November 05, 2018, 06:24:55 PM »
Well yeah. 

:funny:

Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4268
  • An original TARfly
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #780 on: November 06, 2018, 11:12:54 AM »
That Facebook post should calm some folks down.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Plaidmoon

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2326
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #781 on: November 13, 2018, 01:38:50 AM »
Phil is doing publicity for the other show he hosts, Explorer on the National Geographic channel. There's an interview with him at https://parade.com/715727/paulettecohn/phil-keoghan-on-the-new-season-of-explorer-and-a-possible-celebrity-amazing-race/.

Of particular interest is some personal facts about Phil that I've never heard before and his thoughts about a celebrity season of The Amazing Race. I'll post a few excerpts below.

Some of these adventures sound really dangerous. Do you ever think about that?

Phil Keoghan:  I do. Ive been in front of a camera now for 32 years. My daughters, 22, so everything I do is very calculated, very measured and very thought out. Absolutely. When my daughter was born, at the time, I had an opportunity to climb Mount Everest. It was a dream of mine, had been since I was 19-years-old, to climb Mount Everest. I guess in the vein of people like Sir Edmond Hillary, the first person to ever climb the mountain was a New Zealander, but I did not go. I felt a responsibility to make sure that I was around to look after my daughter. So, theres perceived danger and then theres real danger. I think theres a risk with anything that you do in life. But I have definitely altered the risks that Ive taken to calculated risks.

I know you put together a bucket list at one point in your life. Whats left on it that you havent done yet? In addition to climbing Mount Everest, maybe?

Phil Keoghan: Well, Mount Everest is not really on my list anymore, to be honest with you, because originally it was something I wanted to do but now Ive realized its a bit more of a selfish choice. To be honest with you, Im more interested in motivating people to do their own adventures. So I just launched a new podcast, which is not sponsored, which is all self-funded, which is not a commercial venture. The byline for it is: Ticket Before You Kick It.

One of the things on my list is to get people to make their own list. I wrote a book in 2004, which helped to encourage people to write lists. And the more Ive helped people write lists the more Ive been inspired because I now hear about people writing things down and going out and achieving them and I get a real kick out of that. So, its not just about things that are on my list, there are things that I want to do for me, there are things where I really want to help people make their own list.

Theres a quote in one of the episodes  not from you  but someone said that a lot of what makes life worth living is dangerous. Do you feel that way?

Phil Keoghan: Sometimes. I dont want to put myself into dangerous situations, meaning, again, it all comes down to calculated risk. There are more people dying from using a selfie stick than most of the things that I do, or people being killed by bees. So, its all about the context. Theres a lot of factors in whats dangerous.

My friend was the co-creator of commercial bungee jumping back in the 80s and I have broken a couple of world records bungee jumping. Now, to a lot of people, that would sound incredibly dangerous, but it really isnt that dangerous if you are doing it right. So, what seems dangerous to the average person is more perceived danger then actual danger.

Its a little bit like that on Amazing Race, where we get people to do things and people think that what we are getting them to do is super dangerous. But to be honest with you, the most dangerous thing that they do when they are out on Amazing Race is get in a cab or drive a car. Its more likely for something to happen there than in any of the challenges we have them do.

Have you ever given any thought to doing a Celebrity Amazing Race? And if so, who would want on it?

Phil Keoghan: Well, I can tell you there are certain celebrities who have come up to me and said that they would love to be on Amazing Race. Ive had a number of conversations with Billy Crystal. He and his wife love Amazing Race. I think his wife would be very keen, maybe she would convince him. I know Drew Barrymore is a big fan of the show, as are Sarah Jessica Parker and Neil Patrick Harris. A few years ago I had a number of conversations with him at various functions. We ran into each other and he expressed an interest.

I once saw a photograph of Mathew McConaughey wearing an Amazing Race T-shirt, not sure if that was just something he got or whether he is a real fan. But he would be, I think, a bit of a catch.

Yeah, I would absolutely embrace the idea. Weve been around for what, 32 seasons? My favorite thing about Amazing Race is so-called ordinary people going into an extraordinary situation and the opportunity for this to change their lives. So, if celebrities were to come on, the only thing that I would say is please, if you win, give the money to a charity.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 54229
  • TAR Detective
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #782 on: January 16, 2019, 09:21:28 PM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 54229
  • TAR Detective
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #783 on: April 11, 2019, 10:16:37 AM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 54229
  • TAR Detective
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #784 on: October 03, 2019, 01:21:16 PM »
Phil is Hosting a new CBS Reality Show called Tough as Nails!

More here:

http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,35826.msg1262417.html#msg1262417
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 54229
  • TAR Detective
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #785 on: July 28, 2020, 02:36:14 PM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 54229
  • TAR Detective
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #786 on: October 28, 2020, 04:32:07 AM »
Quote
During the Monday, December 21, episode, Lets Make A Deal Primetime will be decked out of the holiday season and include The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan.

https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/wayne-brady-performs-on-lets-make-a-deal-primetime-premiere/
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Pi

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #787 on: November 25, 2022, 11:08:56 AM »
Phil took part in a pickleball tournament on CBS (for charity) with 15 other celebrities earlier this month.

Results:
Show content
His team took first place!
Logged
"I would define [culture] as the propensity to respect. The propensity to respect the other, the propensity to respect that which you do not know, the propensity to respect bread, earth, nature, history, and culture, and as a consequence of this, the propensity to respect the self, to dignity. - AB

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1918
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #788 on: May 08, 2024, 04:39:35 PM »
Logged

Online ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1305
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #789 on: May 09, 2024, 12:58:43 AM »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1918
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #790 on: September 16, 2024, 08:08:35 PM »
Logged

Online Alenaveda

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13569
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 12
Re: Phil in the news ..
« Reply #791 on: Today at 04:26:49 PM »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 