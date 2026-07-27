Today, the Dancing with the Stars Season 35 celebrity cast and their professional dancing partners were announced on ABCs Good Morning America. Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the series returns for a two-night premiere, TUESDAY, SEPT. 15 and WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), simulcast LIVE on ABC and Disney+, and streams next day on Hulu. Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios.



This seasons celebrities and professional dancers are as follows (in alphabetical order):



The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali with partner Jan Ravnik

TV personality and host Tyler Cameron with partner Sharna Burgess

Celebrity chef and host Giada De Laurentiis with partner Alan Bersten

Star of The Rookie Jenna Dewan with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Paralympian gold medalist Ezra Frech with partner Daniella Karagach

Olympian gold medalist Amber Glenn with partner Pasha Pashkov

From Hanson Taylor Hanson with partner Britt Stewart

Reality star and model Maura Higgins with partner Mark Ballas

From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Conner Leavitt with partner Adele Zaikman

Reality star and host Ciara Miller with partner Brandon Armstrong

From Love Thy Nader Sarah Jane Nader with partner Hailey Bills

Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olson with partner Emma Slater

From Jimmy Kimmel Live Guillermo Rodriguez with partner Witney Carson

From Greys Anatomy Harry Shum Jr. with partner Jenna Johnson

Film and TV star Julia Stiles with partner Ezra Sosa

Comedian and podcaster Connor Wood with partner Rylee Arnold



The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.



The Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast returns for a second season with a new host, Season 34 contestant Andy Richter, sharing cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights and expert breakdowns of the performances, THURSDAY, SEPT. 10. New episodes air every Thursday on Disney+ and Hulu, and wherever you get your podcasts.



Hosted by Season 34 Mirrorball Champion Robert Irwin, the DWTS After Party finds viewers immediately following Premiere: Night Two, checking in with eliminated contestants and breaking down the best moments with DWTS alumni with never-before-seen footage and special teases. The aftershow airs LIVE WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16, at 10:00 p.m. on ABC and Disney+ and streams next day on Hulu.



TATYANA ALI

Tatyana Ali is a Harvard-educated, Broadway-trained actress, singer, writer, entrepreneur and activist whose 40-year career includes Sesame Street, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Young and the Restless and a current recurring role on Abbott Elementary. A five-time NAACP Image Award winner, she also produces television projects and founded Baby Yams, a quilted goods company supporting Black and Indigenous midwives and doulas, reflecting her work as a Black maternal health advocate who has testified before Congress. Musically, she holds a gold record for her 1998 debut album Kiss the Sky and won a GRAMMYⓇ for her contribution to The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland soundtrack. She served as a 2008 and 2012 presidential campaign surrogate for President Obama and recently authored the childrens book Aszi and the Octopus with Scholastic. She lives in California with her husband and two sons.

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TYLER CAMERON

Tyler Cameron built his career at the intersection of real estate, construction and media. Raised in Jupiter, Florida, by a real estate agent mother and contractor father, he now runs Image 1 Construction, flips and designs homes with fiancée Tate Madden, earned his real estate license in 2025 to join SERHANT in Palm Beach County, and co-founded the DIY tool brand TINKR with Madden. He also holds an ownership stake in the 3Natives healthy fast-casual franchise and co-founded the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation, providing scholarships in Palm Beach County in his late mothers honor. On screen, he first appeared on Season 15 of The Bachelorette (2019) and has since starred in Prime Videos Emmy®-nominated Going Home with Tyler Cameron, judged HGTVs Bachelor Mansion Takeover, won Foxs Special Forces: Worlds Toughest Test and appeared in Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, The Real Dirty Dancing, Netflixs Good on Paper and Saturday Night Live.

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GIADA DE LAURENTIIS

Giada De Laurentiis is an Emmy Award-winning chef, television personality, New York Times bestselling author, restaurateur and one of the most recognizable names in food and lifestyle entertainment. Born in Rome and trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, De Laurentiis first rose to prominence as the host of Food Networks Everyday Italian and has since starred in numerous hit series, including Giada at Home, Giada Entertains and Giada in Italy. She is the author of 11 New York Times bestselling cookbooks, including her latest, Super-Italian; founder of the lifestyle brand Giadzy; and a longtime Today show contributor. Beyond publishing and television, De Laurentiis has built a growing restaurant empire with GIADA and Pronto by Giada in Las Vegas, Luna and Pronto by Giada in Scottsdale, and her newest concepts, Sorellina and Sorella in the Chicagoland area.

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JENNA DEWAN

Jenna Dewan currently stars alongside Nathan Fillion in ABCs hit series The Rookie in the role of Lt. Bailey Nune, a capable and resilient firefighter and paramedic. Dewan joined the series as a guest star at the end of Season 3 in 2021 and has been a series regular since Season 4. The series is the No. 1 broadcast drama among adults 18-34 and was recently renewed for a ninth season, set to premiere in early 2027. Dewan first captured audience attention in Disneys 2006 hit film Step Up, where her talent and appeal illuminated the big screen. In 2011, she starred in Jamie Lindens directorial debut, 10 Years, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and featured an all-star cast, including Channing Tatum, Kate Mara, Oscar Isaac and Chris Pratt. Dewan was also the centerpiece of one of the vignettes in the 2019 feature film Berlin I Love You, which also starred Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Jim Sturgess and Diego Luna.

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EZRA FRECH

Ezra Frech is a two-time Paralympic gold medalist, advocate, model and motivational speaker. Hailing from Los Angeles, Frech competes in the T63 100 meter, long jump and high jump. At the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, he won gold medals in both the 100 meter and high jump and placed fifth in the long jump. A world champion, world-record holder and two-time ESPY nominee, Frech is redefining perceptions of disability by elevating the Paralympic movement on a global stage. At the age of 14, he competed internationally for Team USA, and at 16, he was the youngest member of the U.S. Paralympic team at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. At the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, he broke the high jump world record twice en route to his first world title, followed by a silver medal at the 2024 World Championships in Kobe. Frech is also the co-founder of Angel City Sports, one of the nations largest adaptive sports organizations, serving well over 1,000 athletes annually. A passionate mentor, he teaches above-knee amputees how to run for the first time. Frech is also an executive producer and star of Adaptive, a documentary series streaming on Peacock.

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AMBER GLENN

Amber Glenn is an Olympic gold medalist and three-time U.S. national champion who has become one of the leading American figure skaters of her generation. She is the 2024-2025 Grand Prix Final champion and one of the few women in the world to land a triple axel in competition. In 2026, she helped Team USA win Olympic gold in the figure skating team event and became the first U.S. woman to land three triple axels at a single Olympic Games, while also delivering a powerful comeback performance in her Olympic free skate.



As the first openly LGBTQ+ U.S. womens figure skating champion, Glenn has used her platform to advocate for visibility, inclusion and mental health support. Glenns 2026 Olympic season marked a career-defining breakthrough, earning her global recognition as both an Olympic champion with elite technical skill and as a trailblazing figure known for her powerful story of perseverance and visibility.

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TAYLOR HANSON

Taylor Hanson is a renowned musician, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and activist. In 1992, at the age of 9, Taylor formed the band HANSON with brothers Isaac and Zac. Five years later, the band released their major label debut, Middle of Nowhere, and rose to global fame with their lead single MMMBop, which hit No. 1 in 27 countries. The album and its follow-up sophomore album, This Time Around, earned the band critical acclaim, including three GRAMMY nominations and multiple worldwide Top 40 hits.



Taylor is also a member of the supergroup Tinted Windows with Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick), James Iha (Smashing Pumpkins) and Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne). He has worked with a diverse group of artists both as a member of HANSON and solo, ranging from writing with Carole King and Weil and Mann to collaborations with Owl City, AWOLNATION, Blues Traveler and Cory Wong. Taylor continues his work as a musician, songwriter, producer, performer, activist and entrepreneur. He lives in Oklahoma and California with his wife and seven children.

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MAURA HIGGINS

Maura Higgins is a globally recognized TV personality, host and creator, currently having a major cultural moment following her runner-up finish on NBCs The Traitors and ahead of her upcoming season on Dancing with the Stars. Widely regarded as the biggest name to come out of Love Island globally, she made history as the first U.K. islander to cross into the U.S. series in a hosting capacity, fronting both Love Island USA: Aftersun and Love Island Games: Aftersun, with her momentum amplified by high-profile press runs on TODAY and Watch What Happens Live, features in Elle and Vulture, and her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway debut. On the style front, Higgins has made headline appearances at the TIME 100 Gala, Glamour Women of the Year Awards, British Fashion Awards and the Golden Globes®, earning widespread acclaim from Vogue, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and The Cut, with British Vogue naming her the most divine woman on television, and with a global following of over six million and brand partnerships spanning Victorias Secret, LOréal Paris, M.A.C Cosmetics, Guess and many more, she continues to cement her status as one of the most influential multiplatform talents today.

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CONNER LEAVITT

Conner Leavitt is a performer, producer and creator who was first widely known from Hulus Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. He recently completed a run in the off-Broadway show 11 to Midnight and launched Leavitt Media House, an independent production company developing both scripted and unscripted projects alongside his wife, Whitney Leavitt.

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CIARA MILLER

Ciara Miller is a model, television personality and former ICU nurse who is best known for her role on Bravos Summer House, in which shes appeared for five consecutive seasons. She was also a cast member on the Emmy Award-winning The Traitors, Season 3. Originally from Atlanta, Georgia and known for her style, confidence and authenticity, Miller has walked runways for major fashion brands and appeared in national campaigns for brands like Victorias Secret, LOréal Paris and more. Miller is also an experienced red-carpet host, interviewing celebrities for major Hollywood studios, including Apple and Warner Bros. Pictures. She is passionate about womens health, equality, wellness, fashion and beauty. She is currently based in New York City, where she lives with her beloved cat, Jasper.

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SARAH JANE NADER

Sarah Jane Nader is an actress and model who currently stars in the Hulu/Disney+ breakout series, Love Thy Nader. The show chronicles the Naders bold journey from their Louisiana roots to present-day life in New York City, anchored by sisterhood, ambition and personal growth. In the fashion world, Nader has led campaigns for Alice + Olivia, MAC Cosmetics and many others. A graduate of Fordham University with a background in tech and media, she also currently serves as the head of Nonprofit and Talent Partnerships at Influencer Social Responsibility (ISR), where she connects talent with causes to drive cultural impact. Her work is rooted in storytelling, intention and the belief that fashion and influence can be powerful tools for change.

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JACKSON OLSON

Jackson Olson is not just a standout second baseman for the Savannah Bananas; hes also a prolific content creator known for his macro baseball insights and captivating storytelling on family, relationships, food, and the journey of coming of age. With a keen eye for detail and a knack for weaving narratives that resonate deeply with audiences, Olsons social channels serve as a hub for inspiration, laughter and heartfelt reflection. Whether hes sharing the joys of eating ballpark food or something over-the-top delicious, the triumphs and tribulations of love and family, or the intricacies of life on and off the field, Olson invites followers into his world with authenticity and warmth, leaving a lasting impression on all who engage with his content.

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GUILLERMO RODRIGUEZ

Like fellow superstars Madonna, Oprah and Godzilla, Guillermo is instantly recognizable by a single name. He has been working on Jimmy Kimmel Live for over 23 years, and recently launched his own brand of fresh salsa, Guillermos Salsa. Discovered in the parking lot where he worked as a security guard, Guillermo blossomed into a beloved and regular part of the show. Guillermo is featured every night alongside Jimmy and is frequently showcased in his own iconic segments on the OscarsⓇ red carpet, on cross-country road trips, and anywhere he can drink tequila or see his wife, Charlize Theron. A resident of California and a U.S. citizen since 2005, Guillermo counts watching soccer, eating Mexican food, spending time with family and being involved with his sons sports among his favorite things.

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HARRY SHUM JR.

Harry Shum Jr. has built a multihyphenate Hollywood career spanning acting, dance, producing and publishing. He currently stars as Dr. Benson Blue Kwan on ABCs Greys Anatomy (now in Season 23) and recently appeared in Netflixs breakout hit Voicemails for Isabelle, opposite Nick Robinson and Zoey Deutch. Before acting, he made his name as an elite dancer and choreographer, breaking through in Step Up 2: The Streets, then as Mike Chang on Foxs Glee, and later starring in and co-choreographing Jon M. Chus The LXD: The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers. His film and TV credits include Crazy Rich Asians, the Best Picture Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once, Netflixs Love Hard, All My Life and Freeforms Shadowhunters (earning him a 2018 Peoples Choice Award for playing Magnus Bane), plus the audio thriller Echo Park, one of Apples Top Podcasts of 2022. In 2024, he co-authored the childrens book Martee Dares to Dance with his wife, actress Shelby Rabara, and he supports literacy and equity-in-education organizations, including The Conscious Kid. Born in San José, Costa Rica, and raised in California, Shum continues to work across network television, independent film, publishing and audio storytelling.

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JULIA STILES

Julia Stiles is an Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated actress, director, writer and producer whose acclaimed career spans film, television and theater. She recently made her feature directorial debut with Wish You Were Here, released by Lionsgate in 2025. Her upcoming projects include Recap, a limited psychological thriller series starring opposite Corey Stoll, and the holiday road-trip comedy Unbearable Christmas, co-starring Alex Moffat and Caroline Rhea, which will be released by Vertical Entertainment later this year. Stiles credits include her award-nominated performance in Dexter, the Bourne franchise, Mona Lisa Smile, Hustlers, Riviera, Silver Linings Playbook, State & Main, The Omen, 10 Things I Hate About You and Save the Last Dance. Stiles created, wrote and directed the digital series Paloma and directed the short film Raving, starring Zooey Deschanel, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and on Sundance Channel.

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CONNOR WOOD

Connor Wood, a comedian known to his over 1.5 million fans across social media platforms as Fibula, has grown a loyal following with his relatable rants and successful short-form comedy clips. Recognized as one of comedys fastest-rising voices, Wood was named to Varietys Comedy Impact Report alongside industry icons like Conan OBrien, Sarah Silverman and Amy Poehler, further cementing his place as a breakout talent shaping the future of comedy. Wood has been featured on The Hollywood Reporters Creator A-List, was named a Comic to Watch by the New York Comedy Festival, and recently headlined a sold-out show at the Netflix Is A Joke festival. He co-hosts the hit podcast Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast, which was named Adweeks Best Comedy Podcast of 2024 and consistently ranks among Spotifys Top Comedy Shows.

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