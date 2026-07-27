THE BALLROOM IS BACK! DANCING WITH THE STARS CELEBRATES SEASON 35 WITH A SPECIAL TWO-NIGHT PREMIERE ON ABC AND DISNEY+
Sixteen New Celebrities. Two Nights of Live Performances. One Mirrorball Trophy. The Competition Kicks Off Tuesday, Sept. 15
Premiere: Night One and Premiere: Night Two Dancing with the Stars returns for Season 35. Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough at the judges desk, the ballroom welcomes 16 new celebrities ready to take the floor for their first live performances.
Season 35 premieres TUESDAY, SEPT. 15, and continues WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:03 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:03 p.m. CDT), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios.
In a special two-night premiere, the male celebrities will take the ballroom floor on Premiere: Night One, each performing to a No. 1 song from the year they were born, with one male celebrity eliminated at the end of the night. On Premiere: Night Two, the female celebrities will make their competition debut, performing to a No. 1 song from the year they were born, with one female celebrity eliminated at the end of the night.
The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:
Tatyana Ali with partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Jive to Knock on Wood by Amii Stewart
Tyler Cameron with partner Sharna Burgess will perform a Tango to Are You Gonna Go My Way by Lenny Kravitz
Giada De Laurentiis with partner Alan Bersten will perform a Tango to Venus by Shocking Blue
Jenna Dewan with partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Tango to Call Me by Blondie
Ezra Frech with partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Tango to Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson
Amber Glenn with partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Cha Cha to Smooth by Santana ft. Rob Thomas
Taylor Hanson with partner Britt Stewart will perform a Quickstep to Tell Her About It by Billy Joel
Maura Higgins with partner Mark Ballas will perform a Foxtrot to Black Velvet by Alannah Myles
Conner Leavitt with partner Adele Zaikman will perform a Salsa to Whoomp! There It Is by Tag Team
Ciara Miller with partner Brandon Armstrong will perform a Foxtrot to Exhale (Shoop Shoop) by Whitney Houston
Sarah Jane Nader with partner Hailey Bills will perform a Jive to Sk8er Boi by Avril Lavigne
Jackson Olson with partner Emma Slater will perform a Cha Cha to Wannabe by Spice Girls
Guillermo Rodriguez with partner Witney Carson will perform a Cha Cha to Mr. Big Stuff by Jean Knight
Harry Shum Jr. with partner Jenna Johnson will perform a Cha Cha to Lets Groove by Earth, Wind & Fire
Julia Stiles with partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Quickstep to 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton
Connor Wood with partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Cha Cha to I Like It, I Love It by Tim McGraw
For the two-night season premiere event (Sept. 15 and 16, 2026), each couple will compete in only one of the two episodes (Tuesday OR Wednesday). Voting for each of those episodes will be open only for the couples who are competing in their respective episode: male celebrities on Tuesday and female celebrities on Wednesday. Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EDT/CDT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from each night will be combined with the judges scores each night to determine who may be in jeopardy of elimination on their respective night of competition.