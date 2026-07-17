AND THE NOMINEES ARE...



Outstanding Drama Series



The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors



Outstanding Comedy Series



Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margos Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widows Bay



Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series



All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series



Brittany Allen, The Pitt

Tal Anderson, The Pitt

Tina Ivlev, The Pitt

Miriam Shor, Pluribus

Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age

Shailene Woodley, Paradise



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series



Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt

Jeff Hiller, Pluribus

Jeff Kober, The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margos Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widows Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Dale Dickey, Widows Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate OFlynn, Widows Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margos Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margos Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widows Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series



Leslie Bibb, Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Betty Gilpin, Widows Bay

Cherry Jones, Hacks

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Lauren Weedman, Hacks



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series



Michael J. Fox, Shrinking

Brett Goldstein, Shrinking

Hamish Linklater, Widows Bay

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Rob Reiner, The Bear

Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning



Outstanding Reality Competition Program



Dancing With the Stars

RuPauls Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors



Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program



RuPaul Charles, RuPauls Drag Race

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Ariana Madix, Love Island

Jeff Probst, Survivor



Outstanding Host for a Game Show



Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy

Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy

Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Martin Short, Match Game



Outstanding Structured Reality Program



Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank



Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program



Americas Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Love on the Spectrum

RuPauls Drag Race: Untucked

Summer House

Welcome to Wrexham



Outstanding Variety Series



The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Game Show



Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire



Outstanding Movie



Heads of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet on Vacation

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Tom Clancys Jack Ryan: Ghost War



Outstanding Variety Special (Live)



The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

83rd Annual Golden Globes

68th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

78th Annual Tony Awards



Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)



Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...

The Muppet Show

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | Final Show

Wicked: One Wonderful Night