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Author Topic: The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards  (Read 1465 times)

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Offline RealityFreakWill

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The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« on: July 17, 2026, 10:49:48 AM »
Monday, September 14, 2026 @8PM on NBC

Mariska Hargitay, Host
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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #1 on: July 17, 2026, 11:04:13 AM »
AND THE NOMINEES ARE...

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margos Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widows Bay

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Brittany Allen, The Pitt
Tal Anderson, The Pitt
Tina Ivlev, The Pitt
Miriam Shor, Pluribus
Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age
Shailene Woodley, Paradise

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt
Jeff Hiller, Pluribus
Jeff Kober, The Pitt
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margos Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widows Bay
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Dale Dickey, Widows Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate OFlynn, Widows Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margos Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margos Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widows Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Bibb, Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Betty Gilpin, Widows Bay
Cherry Jones, Hacks
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Lauren Weedman, Hacks

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael J. Fox, Shrinking
Brett Goldstein, Shrinking
Hamish Linklater, Widows Bay
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Rob Reiner, The Bear
Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Dancing With the Stars
RuPauls Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPauls Drag Race
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Ariana Madix, Love Island
Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy
Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy
Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Martin Short, Match Game

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Americas Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Love on the Spectrum
RuPauls Drag Race: Untucked
Summer House
Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Movie

Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancys Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
83rd Annual Golden Globes
68th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
78th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...
The Muppet Show
Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | Final Show
Wicked: One Wonderful Night
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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:41:55 PM »
I will be live posting the Emmy winners tonight. Stay tuned!
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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:00:19 PM »
THE CEREMONY BEGINS

And The Emmy Goes To...
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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:24:55 PM »
SUPPORTING ACTRESS-COMEDY

Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay

LEAD ACTRESS-COMEDY

Jean Smart, Hacks

LEAD ACTOR-TV MOVIE OR SERIES

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

SUPPORTING ACTRESS-DRAMA

Allison Janney, The Diplomat
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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:54:57 PM »
LEAD ACTRESS-DRAMA

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

SUPPORTING ACTOR-COMEDY

Stephen Root, Widow's Bay

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Traitors

LEAD ACTOR-DRAMA

Noah Wyle, The Pitt
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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:29:45 PM »
SUPPORTING ACTOR-DRAMA

Tom Pelphrey, Task

LEAD ACTRESS-TV MOVIE OR SERIES

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

LEAD ACTOR-COMEDY

Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay

WRITING-COMEDY

Widow's Bay

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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:16:10 PM »
DIRECTING-DRAMA

Slow Horses

DIRECTING-COMEDY

Willow's Bay

BOB HOPE HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Michael J. Fox

WRITING-DRAMA

Pluribus
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Offline RealityFreakWill

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Re: The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:29:28 PM »
TV MOVIE OR SERIES

DTF St Louis

DRAMA SERIES

The Pitt

COMEDY SERIES

Widow's Bay

THE END

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