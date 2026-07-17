Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28



Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0

Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1

Week 3: Kamu, HOH, LaTrice, Lyric & Mallory nominated, Lyric wins veto, used on self, Jason up, Mallory wins BBB, Jason evicted 12-0

Week 4: Haley, HOH, Drew, Melody & Taylor nominated, Taylor wins veto, used on self, Lyric up, to be continued