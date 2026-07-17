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Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« on: July 17, 2026, 08:58:44 AM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, to be continued
« Last Edit: July 17, 2026, 03:25:59 PM by RealityFreakWill »
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #1 on: July 17, 2026, 07:43:28 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, to be continued
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #2 on: July 18, 2026, 04:23:10 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, to be continued
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #3 on: July 20, 2026, 03:06:40 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, to be continued
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #4 on: July 23, 2026, 07:48:49 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1
Week 3: Kamu, HOH, to be continued
« Last Edit: July 24, 2026, 06:34:06 AM by RealityFreakWill »
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #5 on: July 24, 2026, 08:10:17 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1
Week 3: Kamu, HOH, LaTrice, Lyric & Mallory nominated, to be continued
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #6 on: July 25, 2026, 05:20:45 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1
Week 3: Kamu, HOH, LaTrice, Lyric & Mallory nominated, Lyric wins veto, to be continued
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #7 on: July 27, 2026, 02:25:34 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1
Week 3: Kamu, HOH, LaTrice, Lyric & Mallory nominated, Lyric wins veto, used on self, Jason up, to be continued
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #8 on: July 30, 2026, 07:51:33 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1
Week 3: Kamu, HOH, LaTrice, Lyric & Mallory nominated, Lyric wins veto, used on self, Jason up, Mallory wins BBB, Jason evicted 12-0
Week 4: Haley, HOH, to be determined
« Last Edit: July 31, 2026, 06:58:55 AM by RealityFreakWill »
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #9 on: July 31, 2026, 07:49:21 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1
Week 3: Kamu, HOH, LaTrice, Lyric & Mallory nominated, Lyric wins veto, used on self, Jason up, Mallory wins BBB, Jason evicted 12-0
Week 4: Haley, HOH, Drew, Melody & Taylor nominated, to be determined
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #10 on: August 02, 2026, 06:36:28 AM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1
Week 3: Kamu, HOH, LaTrice, Lyric & Mallory nominated, Lyric wins veto, used on self, Jason up, Mallory wins BBB, Jason evicted 12-0
Week 4: Haley, HOH, Drew, Melody & Taylor nominated, Taylor wins veto, to be continued
« Last Edit: August 03, 2026, 07:35:08 PM by RealityFreakWill »
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #11 on: August 03, 2026, 03:10:26 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1
Week 3: Kamu, HOH, LaTrice, Lyric & Mallory nominated, Lyric wins veto, used on self, Jason up, Mallory wins BBB, Jason evicted 12-0
Week 4: Haley, HOH, Drew, Melody & Taylor nominated, Taylor wins veto, used on self, Lyric up, to be continued
« Last Edit: August 03, 2026, 07:44:52 PM by RealityFreakWill »
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #12 on: August 06, 2026, 07:51:27 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1
Week 3: Kamu, HOH, LaTrice, Lyric & Mallory nominated, Lyric wins veto, used on self, Jason up, Mallory wins BBB, Jason evicted 12-0
Week 4: Haley, HOH, Drew, Melody & Taylor nominated, Taylor wins veto, used on self, Lyric up, Drew wins BBB, Lyric evicted 8-3
Week 5: LaTrice, HOH, to be continued
« Last Edit: August 07, 2026, 06:10:03 AM by RealityFreakWill »
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #13 on: August 07, 2026, 09:00:01 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1
Week 3: Kamu, HOH, LaTrice, Lyric & Mallory nominated, Lyric wins veto, used on self, Jason up, Mallory wins BBB, Jason evicted 12-0
Week 4: Haley, HOH, Drew, Melody & Taylor nominated, Taylor wins veto, used on self, Lyric up, Drew wins BBB, Lyric evicted 8-3
Week 5: LaTrice, HOH, Barrett, Chuk & Haley nominated, to be continued
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #14 on: August 08, 2026, 06:30:13 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1
Week 3: Kamu, HOH, LaTrice, Lyric & Mallory nominated, Lyric wins veto, used on self, Jason up, Mallory wins BBB, Jason evicted 12-0
Week 4: Haley, HOH, Drew, Melody & Taylor nominated, Taylor wins veto, used on self, Lyric up, Drew wins BBB, Lyric evicted 8-3
Week 5: LaTrice, HOH, Barrett, Chuk & Haley nominated, Kamu wins veto, to be continued
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #15 on: August 10, 2026, 03:37:56 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1
Week 3: Kamu, HOH, LaTrice, Lyric & Mallory nominated, Lyric wins veto, used on self, Jason up, Mallory wins BBB, Jason evicted 12-0
Week 4: Haley, HOH, Drew, Melody & Taylor nominated, Taylor wins veto, used on self, Lyric up, Drew wins BBB, Lyric evicted 8-3
Week 5: LaTrice, HOH, Barrett, Chuk & Haley nominated, Kamu wins veto, not used, to be continued
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #16 on: August 13, 2026, 07:50:07 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1
Week 3: Kamu, HOH, LaTrice, Lyric & Mallory nominated, Lyric wins veto, used on self, Jason up, Mallory wins BBB, Jason evicted 12-0
Week 4: Haley, HOH, Drew, Melody & Taylor nominated, Taylor wins veto, used on self, Lyric up, Drew wins BBB, Lyric evicted 8-3
Week 5: LaTrice, HOH, Barrett, Chuk & Haley nominated, Kamu wins veto, not used, Haley wins BBB, Chuk evicted 9-1
Week 6: Yash, HOH, to be continued
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:14:38 AM by RealityFreakWill »
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:59:54 PM »
Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1
Week 3: Kamu, HOH, LaTrice, Lyric & Mallory nominated, Lyric wins veto, used on self, Jason up, Mallory wins BBB, Jason evicted 12-0
Week 4: Haley, HOH, Drew, Melody & Taylor nominated, Taylor wins veto, used on self, Lyric up, Drew wins BBB, Lyric evicted 8-3
Week 5: LaTrice, HOH, Barrett, Chuk & Haley nominated, Kamu wins veto, not used, Haley wins BBB, Chuk evicted 9-1
Week 6: Yash, HOH, Angela, Dee & Haley nominated, to be continued
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Re: Weekly Stats of Big Brother 28 (contain spoilers)
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:07:32 PM »
eekly Stats of Big Brother 28

Week 1: Dee, HOH, Mallory, Taylor & Yash nominated, Mallory wins veto, used on self, Ashley up, Yash wins BBB, Ashley evicted 14-0
Week 2: Devens, HOH, Jason, Lyric & Melody nominated, Devens wins veto, used on Lyric, Rome up, Jason wins BBB, Rome evicted 12-1
Week 3: Kamu, HOH, LaTrice, Lyric & Mallory nominated, Lyric wins veto, used on self, Jason up, Mallory wins BBB, Jason evicted 12-0
Week 4: Haley, HOH, Drew, Melody & Taylor nominated, Taylor wins veto, used on self, Lyric up, Drew wins BBB, Lyric evicted 8-3
Week 5: LaTrice, HOH, Barrett, Chuk & Haley nominated, Kamu wins veto, not used, Haley wins BBB, Chuk evicted 9-1
Week 6: Yash, HOH, Angela, Dee & Haley nominated, Yash wins veto, to be continued
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