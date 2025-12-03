Surprisingly, I quite enjoyed this leg. We had a series of iconic Parisian sites visited, a solid Roadblock involving attention to detail, the can-can dancing making its appearance, and although I don't really count this as a Scramble since it doesn't involve going to different tasks, the active Route Info and seeing different teams' navigation strategies to find the three Statues of Liberty spread across the city was fairly done. Not a fan of cutting off the final elimination with a cliffhanger into the finale.
Something I have to say is did the Detour go on vacation?
My favorite judges of the season award goes to the Braille teachers.
A round of cafe creme on me to them.