The cluegivers getting coffee is the type of thing that makes the air when you have a 90-minute episode and just four teams. I bet things like this have happened before, but it had to be left on the cutting room floor.
Also surprised at the lack of Detour or other task to fill out the leg, it could have used another task. The Roadblock was good, and the Scramble being right before the Pit Stop was good for suspense. The Scramble works best when teams take different routes, so I was glad to see that happen here.
Paige has always had the right temperament throughout the race. When teams are able to understand the past is the past and you can only control the present, they are more focused and prepared for what lies ahead.