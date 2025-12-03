« previous next »
TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 12/3/2025

Xoruz

TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 12/3/2025
December 03, 2025, 07:28:52 PM
:conf: TAR DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 12/3/2025
Yesterday at 12:33:30 AM
Surprisingly, I quite enjoyed this leg. We had a series of iconic Parisian sites visited, a solid Roadblock involving attention to detail, the can-can dancing making its appearance, and although I don't really count this as a Scramble since it doesn't involve going to different tasks, the active Route Info and seeing different teams' navigation strategies to find the three Statues of Liberty spread across the city was fairly done. Not a fan of cutting off the final elimination with a cliffhanger into the finale.

Something I have to say is did the Detour go on vacation? :funny:

My favorite judges of the season award goes to the Braille teachers. :2hearts: A round of cafe creme on me to them.

Pi

Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 12/3/2025
Today at 05:16:16 PM
The cluegivers getting coffee is the type of thing that makes the air when you have a 90-minute episode and just four teams. I bet things like this have happened before, but it had to be left on the cutting room floor.

Also surprised at the lack of Detour or other task to fill out the leg, it could have used another task. The Roadblock was good, and the Scramble being right before the Pit Stop was good for suspense. The Scramble works best when teams take different routes, so I was glad to see that happen here.

Paige has always had the right temperament throughout the race. When teams are able to understand the past is the past and you can only control the present, they are more focused and prepared for what lies ahead.
