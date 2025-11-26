« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 11/26/2025  (Read 243 times)

Offline Xoruz

TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 11/26/2025
« on: November 26, 2025, 07:59:05 PM »
:conf: TAR DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 11/26/2025
« Reply #1 on: November 27, 2025, 04:04:23 PM »
This was an interestingly presented leg. A series of some of the most solid tasks I've seen this far this season with the option for the first Roadblock performer to, in addition, do the second Roadblock (usually the racer sitting out at the 1st one being volun-told). The flower couture dress is among the best tasks this season, though it did feel stretched out by showing the incorrect checks over and over. Really love how medic, production, and the other teams handled Adam's blood sugar and heat exhaustion condition, so three cheers for keeping him safe! I liked the second Roadblock's first part, not too thrilled over the execution of the jousting. Impressed by the Da Vinci self-supporting bridge task because it tested each of the teams' critical thinking. Was hoping they'd test out the sturdiness of it to clear the check by walking across or standing on it, but a highlight of this leg nonetheless.

Bummed Jack & Chelsie's navigation errors caught up to them, my favorite team this season by a long shot. I don't know if anyone else feels this way, but the non-Big Brother racers are way more entertaining to me than the ones from Big Brother. Love getting to know the eccentric life of Paige between the Renaissance fair parents and referencing the YouTube algorithm giving her self-supporting bridge tutorials this time. Jack emits a pioneering TAR season vibe (TAR1-6) to me with his naturally lively personality, and even Jas and Adam are a bit more memorable to me than Jag and Joseph.
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 11/26/2025
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:19:16 PM »
I'm not sure why every time they go to Milan that they do one task in the city before leaving for the rest of the leg. Happened in TAR 4, TAR 29, and now TAR 38. The flower task was great, but the rest of the leg really couldn't compare. It did allow us to see the famous Hermann. It's an accomplishment that Jack & Chelsie were able to survive for ten legs with all of their navigational woes.

I don't know if anyone else feels this way, but the non-Big Brother racers are way more entertaining to me than the ones from Big Brother.

Adam is a large reason why Joseph & Adam are my favorites this season.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 10 11/26/2025
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:47:59 PM »
I'm just happy they referenced Da Vinci in one of the places he lived, and one of his less famous ideas (my favorite is the mechanical knight he at least built a prototype of, which sadly no longer exists)
