This was an interestingly presented leg. A series of some of the most solid tasks I've seen this far this season with the option for the first Roadblock performer to, in addition, do the second Roadblock (usually the racer sitting out at the 1st one being volun-told). The flower couture dress is among the best tasks this season, though it did feel stretched out by showing the incorrect checks over and over. Really love how medic, production, and the other teams handled Adam's blood sugar and heat exhaustion condition, so three cheers for keeping him safe! I liked the second Roadblock's first part, not too thrilled over the execution of the jousting. Impressed by the Da Vinci self-supporting bridge task because it tested each of the teams' critical thinking. Was hoping they'd test out the sturdiness of it to clear the check by walking across or standing on it, but a highlight of this leg nonetheless.
Bummed Jack & Chelsie's navigation errors caught up to them, my favorite team this season by a long shot. I don't know if anyone else feels this way, but the non-Big Brother racers are way more entertaining to me than the ones from Big Brother. Love getting to know the eccentric life of Paige between the Renaissance fair parents and referencing the YouTube algorithm giving her self-supporting bridge tutorials this time. Jack emits a pioneering TAR season vibe (TAR1-6) to me with his naturally lively personality, and even Jas and Adam are a bit more memorable to me than Jag and Joseph.