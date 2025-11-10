« previous next »
TAR38: Ep 11: "The Can't Can't" (12/3/2025)

TAR38: Ep 11: "The Can't Can't" (12/3/2025)
November 10, 2025, 02:06:42 PM
IN THE PENULTIMATE LEG, THE FINAL FOUR TEAMS RACE THROUGH MOULIN ROUGE, THE EIFFEL TOWER AND OTHER ICONIC PARIS LOCATIONS, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 3

The Cant Cant  In the penultimate leg, the final four teams race through Moulin Rouge, the Eiffel Tower and other iconic Paris locations, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Dec. 3 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.


Re: TAR38: Ep 11: "The Can't Can't" (12/3/2025)
Yesterday at 10:06:41 PM
Hilarious to see the Musée des Arts et Métiers as an official Route Marker. For those of you old enough or dedicated enough to remember, that location was the ultimate downfall of Pat & Brenda back in SEASON 1. They traveled there to find Focault's Pendulum, although the correct one was located at the Panthéon instead. This episode even featured a shot of the pendulum as an establishing shot. I wonder if it was intentional.
Re: TAR38: Ep 11: "The Can't Can't" (12/3/2025)
Today at 06:29:16 AM
I screamed "the pendulum!" as soon as they showed the interior of the museum, remembering that exact moment.
Re: TAR38: Ep 11: "The Can't Can't" (12/3/2025)
Today at 10:09:25 AM
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 06:29:16 AM
I screamed "the pendulum!" as soon as they showed the interior of the museum, remembering that exact moment.

Did exactly the same.
