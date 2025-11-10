Hilarious to see the Musée des Arts et Métiers as an official Route Marker. For those of you old enough or dedicated enough to remember, that location was the ultimate downfall of Pat & Brenda back in SEASON 1. They traveled there to find Focault's Pendulum, although the correct one was located at the Panthéon instead. This episode even featured a shot of the pendulum as an establishing shot. I wonder if it was intentional.