Pretty yawn-tastic leg in general. The arrangement of the tasks feels stagnant, even beyond the placements not being significantly affected. The Roadblock was an obvious afterthought, like they had to cobble something together quickly while the teams were still in Dubrovnik. Out of any leg that should've been a non-elimination, it was this one. Tucker & Eric finishing the leg before Kristine & Rubina could even leave the Pit Start gave me bad callbacks to the second Puerto Vallarta leg in 36, and the best the editors could show was making mountains out of mole hills, as if the puddle after a rain was a monsoon, or Jag & Jas' stickshifting caused a fender bender. The light battle between Jack & Chelsie vs. Izzy & Paige should've been a way more prominent storyline this leg to bolster the episode.
Also, good grief Natalie & Stephanie... please run the race for yourselves.
