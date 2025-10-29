« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 10/29/2025  (Read 213 times)

TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 10/29/2025
« on: October 29, 2025, 07:58:45 PM »
:conf: TAR DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 10/29/2025
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:00:45 AM »
It was nice to see Croatia outside of Dubrovnik, but this was a pretty barebones leg, probably the worst so far this season.

90 minutes for 2 tasks - a Detour and Roadblock which all felt like tasks we've seen before, and little movement in placements. At least the heavy rain made things a little more interesting for all the road splashings and complaints about trudging through deep puddles  :funny:

Show content
I loved Kristine & Rubina's energy and persistence, but yeah... it was their time to go.
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 10/29/2025
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:15:54 PM »
One of the most boring episodes in years. Literally nothing happened.
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 10/29/2025
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:04:25 PM »
I agree with the "barebones" adjective... this leg felt like it could have been a replacement leg.

Do cars supplied to the racers come with a driver's manual? It feels like that would be a natural place to turn to try to find out how to reverse the car if you don't know how.

Joseph/Adam said "the last team to check in will be eliminated" when reading their Pit Stop clue while everyone else said "may be eliminated" - probably just read it wrong in a rush? Unlikely there would different words or a typo on just one clue.
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 10/29/2025
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:16:05 PM »
I do wonder what production thought with the past three legs having so much rain. It obviously led to moments like the giant puddle at the salt Detour. Aside from an HOO though, nothing we saw this leg was going to cut down a four-hour time span among the teams.
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 10/29/2025
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:04:32 AM »
Pretty yawn-tastic leg in general. The arrangement of the tasks feels stagnant, even beyond the placements not being significantly affected. The Roadblock was an obvious afterthought, like they had to cobble something together quickly while the teams were still in Dubrovnik. Out of any leg that should've been a non-elimination, it was this one. Tucker & Eric finishing the leg before Kristine & Rubina could even leave the Pit Start gave me bad callbacks to the second Puerto Vallarta leg in 36, and the best the editors could show was making mountains out of mole hills, as if the puddle after a rain was a monsoon, or Jag & Jas' stickshifting caused a fender bender. The light battle between Jack & Chelsie vs. Izzy & Paige should've been a way more prominent storyline this leg to bolster the episode.



Also, good grief Natalie & Stephanie... please run the race for yourselves.
