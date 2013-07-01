« previous next »
TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 10/22/2025

TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 10/22/2025
« on: Yesterday at 07:44:52 PM »
:conf: TAR DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 10/22/2025
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:37:45 AM »
Whoever created this free-range and double-whammy Roadblock deserves the world. One of my favorite tasks so far, and it brought a ton of classic Race entertainment with its open-ended method and interpretation. The four-way battle between Kristine, Simone, Chelsie, and Paige co-signs a signature moment of this season. Between racers struggling to assemble their roller trays, Jas and Simone having theirs come apart during the rally, major and potential placement shifts, and so many teams feeling like they were falling out of the race with inadequate times, it truly made individual racers shine from just their team. Hoping for more moments like these in the coming legs because the drama was beautiful!

Dubrovnik is 2-for-2 seeking out the best, worst, and most unhinged and random reactions of TAR and I'm over here laughing. :funny: I thought the Detour was a good split between the monkfish filleting and chum bucket/net delivery, the U-Turn location hunt and the fallout over the results at the Roadblock peanut gallery was a fun moment, and Izzy & Paige's grudge against Jas & Jag was reminiscent of Kelly & Christy stewing over Nick & Starr. I enjoyed this leg and the edit so much. Jack & Chelsie and Rubina & Kristine are solidified as my favorites of this season and I can't wait to see what comes about next week. Really miss live updating, especially this episode, but I'm glad to still watch whenever I have time after work.
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 10/22/2025
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:28:51 PM »
Way more edge of your seat moments here compared to the Survivor episode that aired before it. First leg with a complete equalizer of all of teams, which was needed considering how small the old section of Dubrovnik is. That was a pretty iconic reaction from Izzy to being U-Turned, though fortunately for her the Roadblock allowed a lot of time to catch up. The fact that it came down to a 4-way race to avoid elimination was intense.
Show content
Quite an emotional finish for Hannah & Simone. They showed that they could bounce back before, but sadly lightning did not strike twice.
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 10/22/2025
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:10:16 PM »
That Roadblock was deceptively challenging. It wasn't just "ride down a hill", the racers who did a crappy job building their cart ended up being the slower ones.
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 10/22/2025
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:32:13 PM »
It's kinda fun when they don't tip off the U-Turn to the teams until right before they race to it.* What an epic location for the U-Turn board- it made its return in style!

I echo the compliments of the Roadblock. Not only is it a good two-part challenge on paper, it worked out great in practice to have a 4-way race to stay out of last (which was then whittled down to 3-way and 2-way).

Whenever 2 teams are U-Turned, at least one will survive to the next leg. Here, both teams survived, and both seem very fired up about coming back with a vengeance on the next leg. Before, the pre-existing relationships of Big Brother didn't feel like they were adding much substance to the Race. Now, with this U-Turn drama, the relationships are augmenting the storyline. Being U-Turned is pretext for reprisal, and neither Jas & Jag nor Joseph & Adam have a Courtesy Of Pass anymore...

*It's also more fun when teams can't see what the Roadblock task is before they decide who has to do it, but I digress
