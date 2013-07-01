It's kinda fun when they don't tip off the U-Turn to the teams until right before they race to it.* What an epic location for the U-Turn board- it made its return in style!
I echo the compliments of the Roadblock. Not only is it a good two-part challenge on paper, it worked out great in practice to have a 4-way race to stay out of last (which was then whittled down to 3-way and 2-way).
Whenever 2 teams are U-Turned, at least one will survive to the next leg. Here, both teams survived, and both seem very fired up about coming back with a vengeance on the next leg. Before, the pre-existing relationships of Big Brother didn't feel like they were adding much substance to the Race. Now, with this U-Turn drama, the relationships are augmenting the storyline. Being U-Turned is pretext for reprisal, and neither Jas & Jag nor Joseph & Adam have a Courtesy Of Pass anymore...
*It's also more fun when teams can't see what the Roadblock task is before they decide who has to do it, but I digress