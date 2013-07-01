Whoever created this free-range and double-whammy Roadblock deserves the world. One of my favorite tasks so far, and it brought a ton of classic Race entertainment with its open-ended method and interpretation. The four-way battle between Kristine, Simone, Chelsie, and Paige co-signs a signature moment of this season. Between racers struggling to assemble their roller trays, Jas and Simone having theirs come apart during the rally, major and potential placement shifts, and so many teams feeling like they were falling out of the race with inadequate times, it truly made individual racers shine from just their team. Hoping for more moments like these in the coming legs because the drama was beautiful!
Dubrovnik is 2-for-2 seeking out the best, worst, and most unhinged and random reactions of TAR and I'm over here laughing.
I thought the Detour was a good split between the monkfish filleting and chum bucket/net delivery, the U-Turn location hunt and the fallout over the results at the Roadblock peanut gallery was a fun moment, and Izzy & Paige's grudge against Jas & Jag was reminiscent of Kelly & Christy stewing over Nick & Starr. I enjoyed this leg and the edit so much. Jack & Chelsie and Rubina & Kristine are solidified as my favorites of this season and I can't wait to see what comes about next week. Really miss live updating, especially this episode, but I'm glad to still watch whenever I have time after work.