« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 10/15/2025  (Read 179 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2193
TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 10/15/2025
« on: October 15, 2025, 07:39:51 PM »
:conf: TAR DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2193
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 10/15/2025
« Reply #1 on: October 15, 2025, 10:21:33 PM »
Over 20 years since TAR was last in Hungary, and it gave us easily the best leg so far. That being said, it was unfortunate to see teams contend with racism. This leg gave us so much, so it was the right call to also have a Fast Forward. The leg did feel reminiscent of HaMerotz LaMillion's visit to Budapest with the visit to the thermal baths, a Houdini task, and Rubik's cube task, and a circus task.
Show content
Funnily enough that season also visited Budapest, Prague, Kutna Hora, and Dubrovnik.
It even opened with train drama though to a more comedic effect with half of the teams sleeping the night away while the others were frantically making connections. With the chess piece and the Houdini box, there were multiple instances of cryptic clues. Like Phil said at the mat, there was so much emotion this leg. I'm amazed that it took Joseph & Adam 134 attempts to complete the juggling task.
Show content
And yet even that did not prevent Kat & Alex from passing them.
Logged

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 10/15/2025
« Reply #2 on: October 15, 2025, 10:23:22 PM »
How do you not know what juggling is?  Explain Natalie!
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4555
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 10/15/2025
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:28:25 PM »
Sadly, what happened with Jas & Jag was not entirely surprising. Eastern European countries like Hungary and Poland are known for being more... conservative about their borders. Taxi drivers probably just saw two bearded men in turbans and alarm bells went off.
Logged

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5831
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 38 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 10/15/2025
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:49:44 AM »
I'm pleasantly surprised. I thought this was a well-designed Budapest leg and the editing was solid for a post-modern season. A nice handful of tasks involving a fairly advanced skill (performance juggling, horse slalom, the Rubik's cube Fast Forward) that tripped up a lot of teams and shuffled the standings a bit. The situation involving Jas & Jag trying to flag a taxi after the thermal baths was sad to watch. It is definitely a scene that will stick with me and how challenging it is to compete against intolerance. Joseph & Adam bricking their key in the Houdini crate was a highlight for me. Glad there's no alliance shenanigans besides a bit of railway scramble (feels like I'm saying this too early, but we'll see). I have no other notes besides breathing a sigh of relief at no longer hearing more of Kat's whimpering on tasks that aren't even worth the tears.

Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 