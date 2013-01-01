Over 20 years since TAR was last in Hungary, and it gave us easily the best leg so far. That being said, it was unfortunate to see teams contend with racism. This leg gave us so much, so it was the right call to also have a Fast Forward. The leg did feel reminiscent of HaMerotz LaMillion's visit to Budapest with the visit to the thermal baths, a Houdini task, and Rubik's cube task, and a circus task.
Funnily enough that season also visited Budapest, Prague, Kutna Hora, and Dubrovnik.
It even opened with train drama though to a more comedic effect with half of the teams sleeping the night away while the others were frantically making connections. With the chess piece and the Houdini box, there were multiple instances of cryptic clues. Like Phil said at the mat, there was so much emotion this leg. I'm amazed that it took Joseph & Adam 134 attempts to complete the juggling task.
And yet even that did not prevent Kat & Alex from passing them.