TAR Australia 10 (Celebrity Edition 4) News & Speculation Thread *SPOILERS*
« on: October 14, 2025, 03:55:11 PM »
Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little are set to take a major step together as they are in talks to sign up for The Amazing Race Australia.

The 2025 series has gripped viewers and proved to be Network 10s biggest TV success of the year, so the broadcaster is wasting no time in planning its next star-studded adventure!

New Idea can reveal that casting is already underway for the 2026 celebrity season, with none other than Carrie and Tommy at the top of the wish list.

Theyre the dream team, one TV insider revealed.

Carrie and Tommy are hilarious, competitive and have genuine chemistry. It would be TV gold.

New Idea understands that the casting list is already very long, but all eyes are on the unstoppable radio duo.

Theyre the ones Network Ten really want, the source continued. If Network Ten gets their way, theyll throw everything at them. Including a big pay packet.

If they land this duo, itll be one of the biggest gets in years. Its the perfect way to keep the momentum going after such a massive season, they added.

Its believed that host Beau Ryan has been asked to do some behind-the-scenes groundwork and use his friendship with Tommy to try to get them both on board.

Beau and Tommy are mates, and theres a lot of trust there, the insider said.

Producers are quietly hoping Beau Ryan can help seal the deal and maybe even convince Carrie to come along for the ride.

And it seems Tommy wont need much convincing, as Beau recently teased that he had already been begging to appear on the 2026 series, dropping him a DM in a bid to secure his place.

Tommy had previously been in talks to take part in the show with Dave Hughes, but their schedules did not match, and now it looks like the radio star is signing up with Carrie instead.

Dave, 2DayFM hosts Jimmy and Nath, and sports journalist Mark Howie Howard have also been among the stars sneaking into Beaus DMs in a bid to nab a place on the 2026 series.

Its shaping up to be the most enticing celebrity series you can do in Australia. Itll not eating foul things or starving yourself or being thrown off gorges, the source added.

The Amazing Race Australia wasnt on the original programming slate for 2025, but it has become the surprise hit of Network 10s line-up, giving them a massive ratings boost.

Everyone thought it would just quietly fill a gap, the insider dished. But its turned into the breakout hit of the year. Viewers love it, advertisers love it. Its been the networks saving grace.

Excitement is already building inside Network Tens HQ for the 2026 instalment, with The Amazing Race Australia becoming the series that every celebrity wants to be a part of.

And as one network exec puts it, Its amazing what a little sunshine, adventure and Aussie humour can do, its brought Network Ten back to life.

https://www.newidea.com.au/entertainment/carrie-bickmore-tommy-little-amazing-race-australia-2026/
Re: TAR Australia 10 (Celebrity Edition 4) News & Speculation Thread *SPOILERS*
« Reply #1 on: November 06, 2025, 01:45:28 PM »
At 10's Upfronts yesterday, it was confirmed that we're coming back with a 4th Celebrity Edition in 2026!  :conf: :cheer:

Re: TAR Australia 10 (Celebrity Edition 4) News & Speculation Thread *SPOILERS*
« Reply #2 on: January 28, 2026, 01:45:16 PM »
A little bit of an update on our next season in today's 10 Programmer's Wrap!



https://tvtonight.com.au/2026/01/programmers-wrap-2026-10.html

Re: TAR Australia 10 (Celebrity Edition 4) News & Speculation Thread *SPOILERS*
« Reply #3 on: January 28, 2026, 11:50:33 PM »
In a surprise move, Network 10 has today confirmed The Amazing Race Australia will not screen in 2026 after all.

A 10 spokesperson said, Weve been working on another brilliant new season of The Amazing Race Australia, but due to several factors including travel logistics, it will not be part of our 2026 program schedule.

The news is unexpected given its return was announced at its recent Upfront.

Tamara Simoneau, Vice President, Content, Paramount Australia, had also told TV Tonight casting was well underway for the show to screen in Q4 this year.

Thats what were working towards at the moment, she said.

But behind the scenes, a detour hit the shows own production route.

TV Tonight understands the decision to yank it from 2026 was only finalised late yesterday. It will leave 10 with a major tentpole slot to fill given last year saw 15 episodes.

While 10 rests the show it has not ruled out a return in the future.

Beau Ryan also remains part of the network family, but at this stage is without another hosting role.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2026/01/10-makes-surprise-u-turn-and-drops-the-amazing-race-australia.html#

Re: TAR Australia 10 (Celebrity Edition 4) News & Speculation Thread *SPOILERS*
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:36:47 PM »
https://www.pedestrian.tv/entertainment/beau-ryan-amazing-race-australia-update/

"The Amazing Race is coming back in 2027. We just don't know when we're going to film it!"

"We were going to push it back to later in the year, but the later you go, the longer it takes to edit it and put it all together. Paramount made the decision that we wont air it this year. It gives us a bit more time to spend longer over there, do it right, get all the planning and visas and casting done correctly, so we might go later this year."

Ryan added that he was told "about a week ago" that filming for the new season would start in March, so the cancellation was only a recent decision.

"[Filming] was only five to six weeks away and it was happening very quickly," he explained. "It's a big show with a lot of moving parts. It takes six to 12 months to plan and prepare for. People were working on visas and casting people and it was going to be tight."
Re: TAR Australia 10 (Celebrity Edition 4) News & Speculation Thread *SPOILERS*
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:15:10 PM »
Beau Ryan has spoken publicly since 10 dropped The Amazing Race Australia this year, saying the show will film later this year to screen in 2027.

I had a meeting with Paramount the other day. The Amazing Race doesnt go at the same time every year in (filming), he said on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Cat and Woodsy

About a week ago, they said were going to go in in the start of March. So it was only five or six weeks away, and it was all happening very quickly. Its a big show with a lot of moving parts. It takes 6 to 12 months to plan and prepare for.

People were working hard with visas and casting people, and it was going to be tight. So we were going to push it back so we maybe go later in the year. Now, the later you go, the longer it takes to edit it and put it all together.

It just gives us a bit more time to spend longer over there, do it right, and get all the planning and visas and casting done correctly, so we might go later in the year.

10 has confirmed the show will not screen in 2026 due to several factors including travel logistics, but has not ruled it out in future.

Yesterday Beau Ryan went further, insisting, The Amazing Race is coming back in 2027 on air. To be very clear, it will be on air in 2027. Just dont know when were going to film it.

10 has been contacted for further comment.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2026/01/beau-ryan-the-amazing-race-is-coming-back-in-2027.html
