"The Amazing Race is coming back in 2027. We just don't know when we're going to film it!""We were going to push it back to later in the year, but the later you go, the longer it takes to edit it and put it all together. Paramount made the decision that we wont air it this year. It gives us a bit more time to spend longer over there, do it right, get all the planning and visas and casting done correctly, so we might go later this year."Ryan added that he was told "about a week ago" that filming for the new season would start in March, so the cancellation was only a recent decision."[Filming] was only five to six weeks away and it was happening very quickly," he explained. "It's a big show with a lot of moving parts. It takes six to 12 months to plan and prepare for. People were working on visas and casting people and it was going to be tight."