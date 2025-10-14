Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little are set to take a major step together as they are in talks to sign up for The Amazing Race Australia.
The 2025 series has gripped viewers and proved to be Network 10s biggest TV success of the year, so the broadcaster is wasting no time in planning its next star-studded adventure!New Idea can reveal that casting is already underway for the 2026 celebrity season, with none other than Carrie and Tommy at the top of the wish list.
Theyre the dream team, one TV insider revealed.
Carrie and Tommy are hilarious, competitive and have genuine chemistry. It would be TV gold.New Idea understands that the casting list is already very long
, but all eyes are on the unstoppable radio duo.Theyre the ones Network Ten really want, the source continued. If Network Ten gets their way, theyll throw everything at them. Including a big pay packet.
If they land this duo, itll be one of the biggest gets in years. Its the perfect way to keep the momentum going after such a massive season, they added.Its believed that host Beau Ryan has been asked to do some behind-the-scenes groundwork and use his friendship with Tommy to try to get them both on board.
Beau and Tommy are mates, and theres a lot of trust there, the insider said.
Producers are quietly hoping Beau Ryan can help seal the deal and maybe even convince Carrie to come along for the ride.And it seems Tommy wont need much convincing, as Beau recently teased that he had already been begging to appear on the 2026 series, dropping him a DM in a bid to secure his place.
Tommy had previously been in talks to take part in the show with Dave Hughes, but their schedules did not match, and now it looks like the radio star is signing up with Carrie instead.
Dave, 2DayFM hosts Jimmy and Nath, and sports journalist Mark Howie Howard have also been among the stars sneaking into Beaus DMs in a bid to nab a place on the 2026 series.
Its shaping up to be the most enticing celebrity series you can do in Australia. Itll not eating foul things or starving yourself or being thrown off gorges, the source added.The Amazing Race Australia wasnt on the original programming slate for 2025
, but it has become the surprise hit of Network 10s line-up, giving them a massive ratings boost.Everyone thought it would just quietly fill a gap, the insider dished. But its turned into the breakout hit of the year. Viewers love it, advertisers love it. Its been the networks saving grace.
Excitement is already building inside Network Tens HQ for the 2026 instalment, with The Amazing Race Australia becoming the series that every celebrity wants to be a part of.
