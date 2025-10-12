Leg 4: Budapest.



Teams were brought back from Kutná Hora to Prague to start the leg, and were released at Senováné Sq, just across the street from the train station.



Lots of back and forth in Budapest, with the juggling right across the street from the thermal baths, and the dancing not too far from the coach course.



Joseph/Adam's driver asked if they were going to the "museum", and were dropped off at the "right" location - the Hungarian Natural History Museum. They were not far off, just 370m/400yd, but got lost / were directed round the park that separates the two. There is a tiny bit of benefit of the doubt to be given to the locals here...



Kyland/Taylor were dropped off just 180m/200yd from the right place, but were sent in the completely opposite direction; they went another 630m/700yd off-track before turning around.



Jag/Jas did a lot of running this leg. Depending on their actual route, they did:

- 0.9km/0.6mi from the coach challenge to the metro station

- 1.8km/1.1mi from the metro station to the House of Houdini

- An unknown distance from the House of Houdini to the dance

- 1.7km/1.1mi from Astoria (where they got off their last bus) to the Pit Stop