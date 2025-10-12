« previous next »
TAR 38 Maps
October 12, 2025, 09:06:27 AM

Leg 1: Around Amsterdam.
Leg 1: Around Amsterdam.
- Teams made quite a detour to head to the greenhouse in de Ronde Venen, which took them out of North Holland into Utrecht and requiring them to double-back towards Amsterdam.
- While we see Angela/Lexi take the most direct cycling route from Volendam to Edam along Zeestraat (~3.2km/2.0mi), Tucker/Eric and Jag/Jas took the coastal route, which is longer (~5.0km/3.1mi) but more straight-forward and with fewer road crossings.
- No idea why they had teams take taxis back into Amsterdam instead of driving in the cars they drove in on.
Re: TAR 38 Maps
« Reply #1 on: October 14, 2025, 11:19:55 AM »
Leg 2: Prague.
- If Tucker/Eric got out of the metro at Staroměstská and were looking for a bridge over the river, not surprising they accidentally ended up at the Josef Manes monument, which is even closer than the correct clue box
- U Fleků was also visited in TAR 15 as part of a Detour where teams had to deliver beer through the streets of the Old Town
- U Fleků is ridiculously close to the Pit Stop at ofín Palace (450m/490yd), too bad teams had to run the 1.4km/0.9mi up to the Josef Manes monument and then double back to the Pit Stop!
Re: TAR 38 Maps
« Reply #2 on: October 15, 2025, 11:57:23 AM »
Leg 3: Kutná Hora.
- Megan/Matt drove 65km/40mi back into Prague before realising their mistake and turning around, easily setting them at least 1h30 behind
- By contrast, Kristine/Rubina's mistake was insignificant; they missed the church and went 2.5km/1.6mi further, stumbling onto the Pit Stop at Kačina
- The Google Earth image is from 19 Mar 2025, just two days before the teams arrived! You can clearly see the task being set up for the plowing, with the lanes clearly delineated and the line where all the clues were buried (and maybe a couple of production vehicles?)
Re: TAR 38 Maps
« Reply #3 on: October 18, 2025, 11:14:23 AM »
Leg 4: Budapest.

Teams were brought back from Kutná Hora to Prague to start the leg, and were released at Senováné Sq, just across the street from the train station.

Lots of back and forth in Budapest, with the juggling right across the street from the thermal baths, and the dancing not too far from the coach course.

Joseph/Adam's driver asked if they were going to the "museum", and were dropped off at the "right" location - the Hungarian Natural History Museum. They were not far off, just 370m/400yd, but got lost / were directed round the park that separates the two. There is a tiny bit of benefit of the doubt to be given to the locals here...

Kyland/Taylor were dropped off just 180m/200yd from the right place, but were sent in the completely opposite direction; they went another 630m/700yd off-track before turning around.

Jag/Jas did a lot of running this leg. Depending on their actual route, they did:
- 0.9km/0.6mi from the coach challenge to the metro station
- 1.8km/1.1mi from the metro station to the House of Houdini
- An unknown distance from the House of Houdini to the dance
- 1.7km/1.1mi from Astoria (where they got off their last bus) to the Pit Stop
Re: TAR 38 Maps
« Reply #4 on: October 25, 2025, 11:50:05 PM »
Leg 5: Dubrovnik.
- Lots of backtracking this leg; teams started the leg by running past the locations for the Roadblock clue box, cart assembly work stations, and the cart racecourse; I wonder if these were set up only after the teams started their Detours?
- From the Western Harbour (nets) to Buža Gate (chum), Eric/Tucker and Kristine/Rubina took the more direct route within the city walls (shorter but with lots of stairs), while the other teams followed the main road around the walls (longer, but with a more manageable gradient).
- Izzy/Paige and Hannah/Simone didn't go too far out to the larger Buža Bar, it's a simple 170m/185yd walk along the city walls between the two.
- The cart race was actually pretty straight-forward, with only one bend in the road to navigate.
- Revisiting a lot of locations from TAR 12, which also had tasks at the Western Harbour (the stone matching Roadblock) and Fort Bokar (the rappelling Detour).
Re: TAR 38 Maps
« Reply #5 on: November 16, 2025, 06:26:06 PM »
Leg 6: Ston & Mali Ston.
- The wheelbarrow Detour was 700m/750yd one-way, so making an extra trip would have been a schlep
- Natalie/Stephanie made a mountain out of a molehill; it was only 250m/280yd to backtrack to where they left Joseph/Adam after the trivia Roadblock
- The Pit Stop hotel was back in Dubrovnik, at the Valamar Lacroma Hotel (not sure why they had to go up to Split to fly out)
Re: TAR 38 Maps
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:10:39 PM »
Legs 7 and 8: Comana & Bucharest.
- The skydiving landing zone was different from where they took off; the planes left from Clinceni Airfield, but teams landed in Comana Airfield
- The chicken and Easter eggs are pretty deep into Herastrau Park, and would have been difficult for teams to find if no further instructions were provided
- Teams can indeed take the metro from the Palace of Parliament to the panflute Detour at Casa Gradisteanu Ghica; it's a two-stop ride and a 850m/930yd walk
- Izzy/Paige are seen taking the M1 to the panflutes, which takes them on a big loop around to the Piata Victoriei instead
- After the Detour Decision at the Palace of Parliament, Jack/Chelsea head in the complete opposite direction of the panflutes, and end up 1.6km/1.0mi off-course; they end up taking the tram back to the metro station (Piata Unirii) they should have started at, and presumably took the metro after that anyway
