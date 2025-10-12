Leg 3: Kutná Hora.
- Megan/Matt drove 65km/40mi back
into Prague before realising their mistake and turning around, easily setting them at least 1h30 behind
- By contrast, Kristine/Rubina's mistake was insignificant; they missed the church and went 2.5km/1.6mi further, stumbling onto the Pit Stop at Kačina
- The Google Earth image is from 19 Mar 2025, just two days before the teams arrived! You can clearly see
the task being set up for the plowing, with the lanes clearly delineated and the line where all the clues were buried (and maybe a couple of production vehicles?)