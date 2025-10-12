« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 38 Maps  (Read 210 times)

TAR 38 Maps
« on: October 12, 2025, 09:06:27 AM »
Leg 1: Around Amsterdam.
- Teams made quite a detour to head to the greenhouse in de Ronde Venen, which took them out of North Holland into Utrecht and requiring them to double-back towards Amsterdam.
- While we see Angela/Lexi take the most direct cycling route from Volendam to Edam along Zeestraat (~3.2km/2.0mi), Tucker/Eric and Jag/Jas took the coastal route, which is longer (~5.0km/3.1mi) but more straight-forward and with fewer road crossings.
- No idea why they had teams take taxis back into Amsterdam instead of driving in the cars they drove in on.
Re: TAR 38 Maps
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:19:55 AM »
Leg 2: Prague.
- If Tucker/Eric got out of the metro at Staroměstská and were looking for a bridge over the river, not surprising they accidentally ended up at the Josef Manes monument, which is even closer than the correct clue box
- U Fleků was also visited in TAR 15 as part of a Detour where teams had to deliver beer through the streets of the Old Town
- U Fleků is ridiculously close to the Pit Stop at ofín Palace (450m/490yd), too bad teams had to run the 1.4km/0.9mi up to the Josef Manes monument and then double back to the Pit Stop!
Re: TAR 38 Maps
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:57:23 AM »
Leg 3: Kutná Hora.
- Megan/Matt drove 65km/40mi back into Prague before realising their mistake and turning around, easily setting them at least 1h30 behind
- By contrast, Kristine/Rubina's mistake was insignificant; they missed the church and went 2.5km/1.6mi further, stumbling onto the Pit Stop at Kačina
- The Google Earth image is from 19 Mar 2025, just two days before the teams arrived! You can clearly see the task being set up for the plowing, with the lanes clearly delineated and the line where all the clues were buried (and maybe a couple of production vehicles?)
