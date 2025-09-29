What ever happened to the idea of an "around the world" race? It was bad enough when they had a season that was pretty much only South America (during/after the pandemic), but now only Europe? Jeez...they can just drive everywhere and not bother with getting tickets/flying on jets. Plus, in Europe a lot of people speak English as a 2nd language, so there won't be much of a language barrier. Was this simply a lame cost-savings measure? And having the contestants from Big Brother? Haven't they already had their chance at their 15-minutes of fame? Yeah, I know they've had seasons with contestants from other "reality shows", but those sucked as well. Soooo disappointing!



If it's anything, nearly half the racers aren't from Big Brother at all, so I'm not really sure about their fifteen minutes.I thought the first episode was solid, covering more of the country than most seasons would care to attempt in a single leg. The leg was dynamic as well. Watching the teams leave from a U.S. start line when they were just going to get equalized going to the first task would've been a waste of our time, their money, and any effort.And to boot, the ratings were extremely positive in Live+3.I think that no matter what the producers do, they can't win these days, so I'm just happy to see the race going along well.