Already disappointed with this season

Offline silverthorne

Already disappointed with this season
« on: Today at 02:42:08 PM »
What ever happened to the idea of an "around the world" race?  It was bad enough when they had a season that was pretty much only South America (during/after the pandemic), but now only Europe?  Jeez...they can just drive everywhere and not bother with getting tickets/flying on jets.  Plus, in Europe a lot of people speak English as a 2nd language, so there won't be much of a language barrier.  Was this simply a lame cost-savings measure?  And having the contestants from Big Brother?  Haven't they already had their chance at their 15-minutes of fame?  Yeah, I know they've had seasons with contestants from other "reality shows", but those sucked as well.  Soooo disappointing!
Online Maanca

Re: Already disappointed with this season
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:17:01 PM »
Appearance fees would have been a burden on their budget (people with TV experience often expect to be paid up front to go on). A few BB alum tweeted they turned down this season because they weren't offered enough.

It's the downside of casting known figures over regular people who would drop everything to do the race.
