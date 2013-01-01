What ever happened to the idea of an "around the world" race? It was bad enough when they had a season that was pretty much only South America (during/after the pandemic), but now only Europe? Jeez...they can just drive everywhere and not bother with getting tickets/flying on jets. Plus, in Europe a lot of people speak English as a 2nd language, so there won't be much of a language barrier. Was this simply a lame cost-savings measure? And having the contestants from Big Brother? Haven't they already had their chance at their 15-minutes of fame? Yeah, I know they've had seasons with contestants from other "reality shows", but those sucked as well. Soooo disappointing!