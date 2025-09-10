« previous next »
TARCAN 11 Finale "Double Roadblock" September 16, 2025

TARCAN 11 Finale "Double Roadblock" September 16, 2025
September 10, 2025, 04:55:50 PM
Re: TARCAN 11 Finale "Double Roadblock" September 16, 2025
Yesterday at 05:37:53 PM
Did enjoy the concept of the Double Roadblock and how it was delivered, however, do question how decisive it was for the how leg turned-out, cause once you make a mistake on the 1st part of the W-RB, it doomed the rest of the leg, as Double RB pretty much determined the placements, with the exception the the Top 2 teams were close enough that their placements might have shifted if the top team made one more mistake somewhere, but there was hardly a way for the bottom teams to really catch-up. A Beekman scenarion, might have been unlikely even if the if the memory challenge were just a tad bit harder.

The W-RB and the Memory Challenge were probably the hightlights of the leg, with the inbetween kind of forgetable. Congrats for the winners.
Re: TARCAN 11 Finale "Double Roadblock" September 16, 2025
Today at 04:36:52 PM
I see what they were doing with the Double Roadblock, but it impacted too much of the finale for my liking. The first part was essentially needle in a haystack, and that determined the final leg order as nothing in the middle portion shook things up. The final memory task was decent. It was reminiscent of the one from previous seasons with cryptic clues, but it was a bit of a case of too little too late. It also annoys me that they're making the final 4 a more common occurrence.
