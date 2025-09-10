« previous next »
Author Topic: TARCAN 11 Finale "Double Roadblock" September 16, 2025  (Read 265 times)

Offline Maanca

TARCAN 11 Finale "Double Roadblock" September 16, 2025
« on: September 10, 2025, 04:55:50 PM »
Offline NumfarPTB

Re: TARCAN 11 Finale "Double Roadblock" September 16, 2025
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:37:53 PM »
Did enjoy the concept of the Double Roadblock and how it was delivered, however, do question how decisive it was for the how leg turned-out, cause once you make a mistake on the 1st part of the W-RB, it doomed the rest of the leg, as Double RB pretty much determined the placements, with the exception the the Top 2 teams were close enough that their placements might have shifted if the top team made one more mistake somewhere, but there was hardly a way for the bottom teams to really catch-up. A Beekman scenarion, might have been unlikely even if the if the memory challenge were just a tad bit harder.

The W-RB and the Memory Challenge were probably the hightlights of the leg, with the inbetween kind of forgetable. Congrats for the winners.
