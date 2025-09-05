Show content

Very surprised to see Ed & Tiff being the first ones eliminated. Tiff is an extremely fit woman (she was one of the trainers on the Aussie Biggest Loser over a decade ago), so extremely surprised that they took the penalty on the Haystack challenge. Also not a fan of how the Aussie version deals with penalties for quitting a challenge. A 20 minute penalty for quitting a Detour really isn't good enough compared to the US version where it's 6 hours. Ant & Dan coming in first didn't surprise me - Ant is extremely fit and well practiced for this Race being ex-military. It will be extremely interesting to see how well they continue to dominate until they're disqualified from the Race in the next couple of episodes

Well, our first English speaking visit to Nepal certainly didn't disappoint! I felt that this was a very traditional leg in many ways and some of the cinematography was beautiful!However, I did feel that it was a very poor leg design. In a 90 minute premiere, we had 2 ARIs, a Detour and then a Pit Stop. The tasks themselves were quite good and enjoyable - I did like the first task of rowing a boat out to a floating platform and making an offering before receiving the next clue (also really liked how there were 3 different paths to the lake where the task took place and teams had no idea which path was the quickest)The second ARI of learning a traditional Buddhist chant was excellent - easily the hardest challenge of the leg by far and it's no wonder multiple teams struggled with this task. Was also really good to see a few of teams playing soccer with some of the child monks and also taking the time to listen to some of the adult monks chantingIn terms of the Detour, found the challenges extremely uneven. The Haystack challenge was so much easier and quicker compared to the Maize Rack challenge (unless you're like me and suffer from hay fever in the spring!). Also felt that the judging of the Haystack challenge was a bit more lenient then Maize Rack and teams who did Haystack did it so much quicker then Maze RackOverall, a solid leg in terms of interesting tasks, but the leg was let down (in my opinion), by the poor design and some slow editing?