Episode 2 Thoughts
Wow! This leg was a million times better then the premiere!
It was good to get the worst task of the leg out of the way first - I despise linear tasks where not only is the task first come, first serve, but there are no positional changes during the task. There really isn't any place for those types of tasks in modern TAR and the zipline Roadblock was exactly that (a super easy challenge to complete unless you are scared of heights!)
However, as soon as that task was over, the rest of the leg was amazing! The meditation bells Roadblock was superb (it would of been so frustrating and tiring knowing that you had to start the 13 ups and down all over again as soon as your bells touched). The Route Info challenge of sleeping in the hostel was hilarious to see some of the teams reaction (let's be real - none of those celebrities would of ever stepped foot inside a hostel previously
) and both sides of the Detour were challenging - the intricate details required to make that dog necklace was intense (all those orange and yellow flowers would of definitely screwed up my vision for the rest of the day
) and as for the eating challenge of buffalo spinal cord, stomach intestines and bone marrow... teams did very well to stomach that without too much vomiting!
Getting to the Pit Stop was also quite unique - there were many steps in the temple, but only the correct set would lead the teams to Beau at the Pit Stop.
Overall, a fantasic episode tonight and I'm really excited to see our Nepal finale aired tomorrow night!
Show content
Ant & Dan's disqualification was... an extreme non-event? It was only announced that they had been removed due to a breach of the Race's code of conduct (I was expecting a COVID style gathering of teams to announce what happened and a few confessionals relaying what actually happened). Knew that this was going to be a KOR leg, as the promo last night hinted to it. I wonder if it still would of been a "per-determined" non-elimination leg for Steph & Ben, if Ant & Dan weren't disqualified