At least the weirdness of how the the Uturn vote was applied last season, seemed to be fixed this time around. Still wonder what might have happened if there was a tie on the 2nd most voted.

In some way glad that all EPs are gone, and is it just me or the EPs were basically found by the weakest teams of the season. Osas & Esosa are now gone and Louis & Marie barely survived if were not for their EP. Only Jesse & Jonathon did an amazing social play by convicing them to get them the second EP, are they were in no obligation to actually burn-it like it was promised. Curious if other teams will be aware by next leg that all EPs are gone, before the deadline. Kinda wished they didn't burn it, as that pretty much guaranteed their 3rd leg win in a row. Hoping other teams gets to get top of the podium in the next few legs.



Somehow not surprised by another BB team doing well. BB teams tend to do well in TAR, original or spin-off.