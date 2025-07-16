« previous next »
Author Topic: TARCAN 11 Episode 3 "Those Little Sneaky Susans" July 22, 2025  (Read 445 times)

Offline Maanca

TARCAN 11 Episode 3 "Those Little Sneaky Susans" July 22, 2025
« on: July 16, 2025, 11:12:53 AM »
Offline G.B.

Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 3 "Those Little Sneaky Susans" July 22, 2025
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:45:48 PM »
What the hell was the point of separating the teams onto two flights? They just all got grouped together at the movie set, and it's a U-Turn vote so it didn't even matter who got there first and who got there last...
Offline Maanca

Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 3 "Those Little Sneaky Susans" July 22, 2025
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:12:33 PM »
Product promotion, maybe? An excuse to get that extra Fuze spot in. At least they didn't try to dress up two episodes as one leg like with the U-Turn vote last year.
Offline kyleisalive

Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 3 "Those Little Sneaky Susans" July 22, 2025
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:56:08 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on Yesterday at 07:45:48 PM
What the hell was the point of separating the teams onto two flights? They just all got grouped together at the movie set, and it's a U-Turn vote so it didn't even matter who got there first and who got there last...

Probably not enough seats on the first flight, and since it was negligible it didn't much matter.  Has the benefit of putting pep into the step of the trailing teams.  Sometimes the reason is more mundane than people expect.  It seems a bit weird to presume production is just asleep at the wheel on an idea.
Offline Xoruz

Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 3 "Those Little Sneaky Susans" July 22, 2025
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:13:38 PM »
There was also a small time difference with the start of the singing task. I also want to know what the ascetic of that task was. It was an odd mishmash of mariachi and bad wigs. The Face Off was fun, but it was never going to be as iconic as the five-hole. The U-Turn Vote worked better as the Detour was in the same episode. It brought about some intrigue with the Express Pass, but Louis & Marie should really be grateful that their plan worked. They gave an Express Pass to frontrunners at a task well before the Detour who were not struggling and were under no obligation to burn the pass.
Offline G.B.

Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 3 "Those Little Sneaky Susans" July 22, 2025
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:45:25 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on Yesterday at 08:56:08 PM
Quote from: G.B. on Yesterday at 07:45:48 PM
What the hell was the point of separating the teams onto two flights? They just all got grouped together at the movie set, and it's a U-Turn vote so it didn't even matter who got there first and who got there last...

Probably not enough seats on the first flight, and since it was negligible it didn't much matter.  Has the benefit of putting pep into the step of the trailing teams.  Sometimes the reason is more mundane than people expect.  It seems a bit weird to presume production is just asleep at the wheel on an idea.

I've heard that a lot of "provided flights" such as this are actually just one flight, but with two departure times to make it look like two flights.
