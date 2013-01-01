We return to the train standoff between Alyssa & Josiah and Jon & Ana for a moment. "Jon & Ana are here, I hate that." Alyssa & Josiah. The nurses are trying to stay positive as Ana is at her wits' end with Jon.



Carson & Jack are making a lot of progress on the puzzle with Han & Holden right behind. DnD are approved of the puzzle and are schmearing putty on the wall to get it officialized. "I'm recently unemployed, so I can be a tiler." - Jack.



Alyssa & Josiah and Ana & Jon are at Sao Bento and receive the tile clue for the Ode.



Carson & Jack are at the last row of tiles as H&H are confused. DnD receive the clue. ROUTE INFO: Cross the Luis I Bridge to the other side of the Douro River to the Pit Stop. Last team to arrive WILL be eliminated.



Han & Holden call for a check and it's unapproved.