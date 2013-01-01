« previous next »
TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME

RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:39:41 PM »
Aly & Josiah arrive at the train station with successful parking and ask the ticket vendor if they saw more teams. She explains two as the nurses are nervous about Jon & Ana maybe catching up.

DnD and H&H reach the clue box at the Ode. ROUTE INFO: Teams must assemble a detailed mosaic puzzle revealing the place of their last Pit Stop.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:42:12 PM »
A bunch of azulejo tile pieces as teams are wayyyyy separated from each other at the stations. That's good, discouragement of answer sharing. Alyssa & Josiah's train is delayed and Alyssa is worried. Jon & Ana reach the station and Jon is having a meltdown at the train station for Ana stepping in front of him as they switch lines. :-[ :funny: Ana says this has been a whole day ordeal.

Alyssa really doesn't want to see Jon & Ana show up. Meanwhile, the nurses are screwed as the bickering gets closer and closer and closer to them. :funny:
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:43:20 PM »
"I can't believe they caught up." - Alyssa. Jon & Ana are fighting in the background about their communication breakdown at the platform as it's both of their nightmares coming true. Love the train station drama, I haven't seen anything like this in so long!

Commercials.
elthemagnifico

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:45:05 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:43:20 PM
"I can't believe they caught up." - Alyssa. Jon & Ana are fighting in the background about their communication breakdown at the platform as it's both of their nightmares coming true. Love the train station drama, I haven't seen anything like this in so long!

Commercials.

i wonder whether jo & anna even realized they have been catching up with alyssa & josiah  :lol:
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:51:09 PM »
We return to the train standoff between Alyssa & Josiah and Jon & Ana for a moment. "Jon & Ana are here, I hate that." Alyssa & Josiah. The nurses are trying to stay positive as Ana is at her wits' end with Jon.

Carson & Jack are making a lot of progress on the puzzle with Han & Holden right behind. DnD are approved of the puzzle and are schmearing putty on the wall to get it officialized. "I'm recently unemployed, so I can be a tiler." - Jack.

Alyssa & Josiah and Ana & Jon are at Sao Bento and receive the tile clue for the Ode.

Carson & Jack are at the last row of tiles as H&H are confused. DnD receive the clue. ROUTE INFO: Cross the Luis I Bridge to the other side of the Douro River to the Pit Stop. Last team to arrive WILL be eliminated.

Han & Holden call for a check and it's unapproved.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:53:38 PM »
Carson & Jack are running across the bridge as Alyssa & Josiah are speeding to the clue box at the mosaic. Josiah quickly spits out the instructions at lightning speed as Han & Holden fix their mistake and are relieved to be able to stick them to the wall. Jon & Ana also arrive with Aly & Josiah noticing them in the background.

Han asks Holden whether she should help with placing tiles on the wall.

Carson & Jack arrive at the Pit Stop to a small band. They are TEAM NUMBER ONE and win an upgrade to business class on the final flight back.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:56:10 PM »
Carson & Jack are excited to have fun to reach the final three and are ready for the finale. Han & Holden is laying the tiles in total exhilaration while Alyssa & Josiah call for a check, and it's no good.

Han & Holden call for a final check for the wall mosaic and receive the Pit Stop clue. Alyssa & Josiah are still incorrect as Han & Holden are rushing to the Pit Stop and crossing the bridge. Small montage of them reaching the Pit Stop as the sun is beginning to set in the background. Such great lighting as they are TEAM NUMBER TWO! Han & Holden are so proud of how they got to the final three.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:58:01 PM »
Jon & Ana are calling for a check of their mosaic and are surprisingly all correct on first try! Alyssa & Josiah also call for a check and are approved. It's a race to put the mosaic together first! "Babe, just slap it up there. They are almost done." - Alyssa. Meanwhile, Jon completely shatters two pieces of tile on the grab during his transfer.

TO BE CONTINUED... STAY TUNED FOR SCENES FROM OUR NEXT EPISODE. Wow.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:59:58 PM »
TOMORROW ON THE SEASON FINALE OF TAR!

Show content
Find out who makes the final three between the nurses and Jon & Ana. Lots of boating tasks. Find out who wins the million dollars and TAR! It's The Amazing Race finale no one expected.
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:00:31 PM »
Show content
Clever cliffhanger, knowing who are the F3.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:04:00 PM »
Boy, did they cut it off at such a crazy moment. I guess I'll meet you all here in less than 24 hours (different thread though) for a special Thursday episode. Let's hear your comments! :funny:
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:10:21 PM »
Quote from: NumfarPTB on Yesterday at 10:00:31 PM
Show content
Clever cliffhanger, knowing who are the F3.
Show content
Maybe we'll finally see a proper Pit Stop penalty, albeit 10 minutes, dished out. :-[
Maanca

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:12:17 PM »
Interesting cliffhanger. TAR Canada's done it a couple times in the past on a Keep Racing leg, where they'll leave the last couple placements TBC. Pretty sure this is the first time I've seen it on TARUS.
Xoruz

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 10:27:32 PM »
That was one of the more crazier flame outs on TAR from Jonathan only for him & Ana to catch up. Can't wait for the conservations of this on Twitter /sarcasm. That was an insane moment for a cliffhanger. The Valet Parking twist was fine, but having manual cars didn't hinder these teams unlike the navigation. The sun was setting, so teams were driving for hours throughout Portugal.
Maanca

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 10:33:18 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 10:27:32 PM
That was one of the more crazier flame outs on TAR from Jonathan only for him & Ana to catch up.

And it's unfortunate because he was doing so well for a few weeks. The Naples leg was basically made for them, so they earned that win.
colav10

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:57:13 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 10:12:17 PM
Interesting cliffhanger. TAR Canada's done it a couple times in the past on a Keep Racing leg, where they'll leave the last couple placements TBC. Pretty sure this is the first time I've seen it on TARUS.

I think it happened at least once before. I believe it was Season 27 Episode 6 with Denise & James Earl stuck at a Detour in Paris, France.
ghmorello

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 11 5/14/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:01:23 PM »
Show content
Predicting that J&A finish the puzzle first, but then get a 10 minute penalty for the broken tile.  However, A&J finish their tiles and either get loss or take too long to finish the tiles before the penalty is up thus giving J&A 3rd.
