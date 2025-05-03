« previous next »
The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« on: May 03, 2025, 02:57:32 AM »
« Last Edit: May 08, 2025, 07:41:24 PM by Leafsfan »
Re: Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2024
« Reply #1 on: May 03, 2025, 03:22:52 AM »
In Finnish standards, this season doesn't have as big names as the previous seasons.



Artturi and Sara - Siblings

Sara is starting to be a household name, she was a Miss Finland and in tabloids a lot in her younger years. She has also been in reality shows before, such as Survivor, but she is not that memorable for me, besides her looks. In my personal opinion, she has always been a bit boring ...



Vilma and Maria - Friends

Maria used to be a vj on MTV and a model, but after that she's been in politics for like 20 years.



Arttu and Jaakko - Friends

Not my cup of tea, but I guess younger audiences might like them, or at least Jaakko.



Sari and Armi- Friends



Tuukka and Karri- Friends



Tomas and Esko - In-laws



Joel and Mari- Mother&son

My favourites at least before the season starts, because Mari is cheeky and entertaining.



Karolina and Mia - Friends

These two love to be in reality shows. Karolina has some-what interesting personality.



Elsa and Nina - Mother&daughter

I think many people will cheer this couple, potential sweethearts of this season.



Kati and Paula - Friends



Tuomas and Sini - Twins



TBH, I think this season is missing one guy-guy couple, who is fit/built/muscular. I loved elder couples in the early seasons of AR US, so I don't miss them for this season, since there are a lot of parent&child-couples.

Anyway, the production did a lot of improvements for season 2 compared to season 1 - so I hope they have listened to the fans again.

It would be nice if they headed to Europe+Africa this season, since they have already been in Asia and South America.
Re: Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2024
« Reply #2 on: May 03, 2025, 06:10:51 AM »
Quote from: finamazing on May 03, 2025, 03:22:52 AM
It would be nice if they headed to Europe+Africa this season, since they have already been in Asia and South America.

I also think that they will visit Africa this season.
I feel like they will visit a combination of countries like:
Spain + Portugal + Morocco
South Africa + Namibia
Zambia + Zimbabwe
Re: Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2024
« Reply #3 on: May 05, 2025, 02:12:28 AM »
Re: Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2024
« Reply #4 on: May 05, 2025, 03:53:16 AM »
Re: Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2024
« Reply #5 on: May 08, 2025, 08:19:38 AM »
Weve done sooo many things since weve been here. We visited Siem Reap and Angkor Wat on Tuesday. The temples were so beautifully built and constructed. We also saw 4 Amazing Race teams filming there from another country though. Such a great trip so far.

https://www.facebook.com/share/16BC8YBp2k/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Re: Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2024
« Reply #6 on: May 08, 2025, 07:30:59 PM »
Are we guessing Cambodia is the first destination with 2 or 3 legs held there? ???
Re: Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2024
« Reply #7 on: May 08, 2025, 11:24:20 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 08, 2025, 07:30:59 PM
Are we guessing Cambodia is the first destination with 2 or 3 legs held there? ???

Two episodes were filmed in Siem Reap, and they are leaving for the next country now.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #8 on: May 18, 2025, 02:50:37 AM »
They were in Sri Lanka for the past couple of days.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #9 on: May 18, 2025, 02:00:07 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 18, 2025, 02:50:37 AM
They were in Sri Lanka for the past couple of days.

Pit Stops include Mount Lavinia Beach and the Bellanwila Pandol. Filming also took place in Kandy. Sara & Artturi made it to Sri Lanka.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #10 on: May 18, 2025, 03:51:40 PM »
Either Israel or Finland is filming in Kathmandu, Nepal today.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #11 on: May 18, 2025, 04:10:11 PM »
Oooohhh Sri Lanka?

That's a beautiful, under-visited country - I always find the cinematography done in Sri Lanka to be quite beautiful!
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #12 on: May 21, 2025, 11:17:23 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 18, 2025, 03:51:40 PM
Either Israel or Finland is filming in Kathmandu, Nepal today.

Looking more like Finland in light of recent news.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland 2025 (Season 3)
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:23:11 PM »
Athens via Angela B. Likely the final stretch.
