In Finnish standards, this season doesn't have as big names as the previous seasons.- SiblingsSara is starting to be a household name, she was a Miss Finland and in tabloids a lot in her younger years. She has also been in reality shows before, such as Survivor, but she is not that memorable for me, besides her looks. In my personal opinion, she has always been a bit boring ...- FriendsMaria used to be a vj on MTV and a model, but after that she's been in politics for like 20 years.- FriendsNot my cup of tea, but I guess younger audiences might like them, or at least Jaakko.- Friends- Friends- In-laws- Mother&sonMy favourites at least before the season starts, because Mari is cheeky and entertaining.- FriendsThese two love to be in reality shows. Karolina has some-what interesting personality.- Mother&daughterI think many people will cheer this couple, potential sweethearts of this season.- Friends- TwinsTBH, I think this season is missing one guy-guy couple, who is fit/built/muscular. I loved elder couples in the early seasons of AR US, so I don't miss them for this season, since there are a lot of parent&child-couples.Anyway, the production did a lot of improvements for season 2 compared to season 1 - so I hope they have listened to the fans again.It would be nice if they headed to Europe+Africa this season, since they have already been in Asia and South America.