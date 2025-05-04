« previous next »
Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)  (Read 1667 times)

Online Xoruz

HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« on: May 04, 2025, 03:39:05 PM »
LIVE sightings will go here!  :hearts:
 
If you HAVE a live sighting to share, help us as much as you can with
WHO (be descriptive, what they look like, is it a male/female team for example, what color they are wearing is helpful)
WHAT are they doing
WHERE (as exactly as possible... street? airport gate? address? be specific!)
WHEN (what time zone?, exact time)
and any descriptions of the action! Pictures are treasured!
 
If you have a spoiler and prefer to share it privately, you can email or PM one of the moderators. Your confidentiality will be respected.
 
IMPORTANT! If you find anything posted by someone working in any capacity for the race or by production, do NOT post it here, you can cost someone their job...or worse. Let me or Alenaveda or georgiapeach know, and we'll see if it can be shared. Thanks!
Same goes for info on FUTURE legs, if you have a spoiler message Alenaveda or georgiapeach or me FIRST please.
 
 
If you are concerned that any info gained from any sighting, FB post or tweet may be private or confidential or just "too much too soon", feel free to PM Xoruz or Alenaveda or georgiapeach to ask before you post.

Thank you everyone!!  :hrt:
« Last Edit: May 04, 2025, 03:55:42 PM by Xoruz »
Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #1 on: May 05, 2025, 03:53:44 AM »
Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #2 on: May 05, 2025, 01:25:17 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 05, 2025, 03:53:44 AM
Lets try this again.

Kotor, Montenegro

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/16YcJiP4vR/?mibextid=wwXIfr

The team looks like Chen Derricks and Yossi Ezra (exes who met on MAFS).

https://e.walla.co.il/item/3747182

Other teams are actors Shlomi Ifrah & Asaf Zaga, models Michal Peres & Nooni Keren, and married couple Adi Atzmi & Or Ohana.

https://www.ice.co.il/social/news/article/1063139
https://www.mako.co.il/tvbee-tv-news/Article-233bd9866bf9691026.htm


The Mako article (which is owned by Keshet) says that filming began a few days ago.
« Last Edit: May 05, 2025, 01:56:50 PM by Xoruz »
Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #3 on: May 05, 2025, 01:48:58 PM »
One more team: Emunah & Nerya Zingboim

https://celebs.walla.co.il/item/3747173
Offline neryxax

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #4 on: May 05, 2025, 03:23:24 PM »
Another one  millionaire Tom Bukai and his wife, Samantha Bukai.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJRmvZFi3dVe5rhvlzPv_9fFuL0QpWG1qzraPg0/?igsh=aWJsMGhrc25mbXJz
Offline neryxax

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #5 on: May 05, 2025, 04:29:03 PM »
Another video filmed in Kotor, Montenegro.

https://vt.tiktok.com/ZShMahe2w/
Offline neryxax

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #6 on: May 06, 2025, 07:30:15 AM »
Offline sveped

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #7 on: May 06, 2025, 09:21:19 AM »
Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #8 on: May 06, 2025, 09:43:38 AM »
Quote from: neryxax on May 06, 2025, 07:30:15 AM
Could this be Hamerotz Lamilion?

https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/1kg24cg/albania/

Tirana would make sense, but I guess well need photographic evidence.

We are here in Albania and just saw two guys wearing orange, backpacks and a camera man chasing them. I think they are filming here in Tirana.
Online Maanca

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #9 on: May 08, 2025, 05:29:10 PM »
I'm guessing this is them since they're in the area - Dubrovnik (There are photos, but none show the race).

Susie Q Travels (FB)

Okay Croatia, you have my heart. ♥️
This is Dubrovnik. Old town. Breathtaking views and we saw the Amazing Race being filmed and contestants getting their clue and asking for help from the locals. So cool! 😎
Oh, and we walked the Game of Thrones walk of shame! 🍅 #iykyk
« Last Edit: May 08, 2025, 05:33:58 PM by Maanca »
Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #10 on: May 10, 2025, 06:01:40 AM »
Clue box in Dubrovnik.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10212880961694361&set=p.10212880961694361&type=3

"Amazing race yesterday ! We saw 4 teams at Panorama ! We even rode the cable car with a team ! Ill post video"
Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #11 on: May 11, 2025, 08:35:05 AM »
Hong Kong via eon.jan.yan
Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #12 on: May 11, 2025, 10:06:27 AM »
"Some netizens filmed the American reality show "The Amazing Race" coming to Hong Kong for filming"

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1E9EnWqRAW/
Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #13 on: May 11, 2025, 07:00:49 PM »
https://www.reddit.com/r/HongKong/comments/1kk3uie/amazing_race_in_central_what_season_or_country/

"Was there an amazing race filming in Central today around 2pm? I don't watch the show but know Season 37 started in HK. I asked the camera guy if they were film for amazing race and he nodded "yes" but then I didn't get a chance to ask if it was for US or Australia version or something else."
Offline neryxax

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:01:10 AM »
It indeed is Hamerotz Lamilion. The clue is in Hebrew.
Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:05:55 AM »
« Last Edit: Today at 02:15:45 PM by Xoruz »
Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:08:10 AM »
« Last Edit: Today at 01:42:46 PM by Xoruz »
Offline TreeBear

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:27:47 AM »
Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:28:42 PM »
Online Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:06:09 PM »
« Last Edit: Today at 02:13:12 PM by Xoruz »
