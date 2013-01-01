« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)  (Read 330 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2018
HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« on: Yesterday at 03:39:05 PM »
LIVE sightings will go here!  :hearts:
 
If you HAVE a live sighting to share, help us as much as you can with
WHO (be descriptive, what they look like, is it a male/female team for example, what color they are wearing is helpful)
WHAT are they doing
WHERE (as exactly as possible... street? airport gate? address? be specific!)
WHEN (what time zone?, exact time)
and any descriptions of the action! Pictures are treasured!
 
If you have a spoiler and prefer to share it privately, you can email or PM one of the moderators. Your confidentiality will be respected.
 
IMPORTANT! If you find anything posted by someone working in any capacity for the race or by production, do NOT post it here, you can cost someone their job...or worse. Let me or Alenaveda or georgiapeach know, and we'll see if it can be shared. Thanks!
Same goes for info on FUTURE legs, if you have a spoiler message Alenaveda or georgiapeach or me FIRST please.
 
 
If you are concerned that any info gained from any sighting, FB post or tweet may be private or confidential or just "too much too soon", feel free to PM Xoruz or Alenaveda or georgiapeach to ask before you post.

Thank you everyone!!  :hrt:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:55:42 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2018
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:53:44 AM »
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2018
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:25:17 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 03:53:44 AM
Lets try this again.

Kotor, Montenegro

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/16YcJiP4vR/?mibextid=wwXIfr

The team looks like Chen Derricks and Yossi Ezra (exes who met on MAFS).

https://e.walla.co.il/item/3747182

Other teams are actors Shlomi Ifrah & Asaf Zaga, models Michal Peres & Nooni Keren, and married couple Adi Atzmi & Or Ohana.

https://www.ice.co.il/social/news/article/1063139
https://www.mako.co.il/tvbee-tv-news/Article-233bd9866bf9691026.htm


The Mako article (which is owned by Keshet) says that filming began a few days ago.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:50 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2018
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:48:58 PM »
One more team: Emunah & Nerya Zingboim

https://celebs.walla.co.il/item/3747173
Logged

Offline neryxax

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 3
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:23:24 PM »
Another one  millionaire Tom Bukai and his wife, Samantha Bukai.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJRmvZFi3dVe5rhvlzPv_9fFuL0QpWG1qzraPg0/?igsh=aWJsMGhrc25mbXJz
Logged

Offline neryxax

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 3
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) *LIVE SIGHTINGS* (spoilers)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:29:03 PM »
Another video filmed in Kotor, Montenegro.

https://vt.tiktok.com/ZShMahe2w/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 