Could she mean Vancouver, Washington? They've said in the past they don't want to visit Canada again because it's too similar.



It worked back in the single-digit seasons when finales had an intermediate destination.



If they're starting in LA then Vancouver makes good sense as a first destination. Times change and with the show's budget constraints, Canada is a good option for 2 legs to visit a country they haven't been to in over 30 seasons while also not breaking the bank. They can eliminate 2 teams before even crossing the Pacific, which can help the budget even more.