« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 39 News  (Read 2335 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2098
TAR 39 News
« on: May 02, 2025, 03:09:11 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on January 04, 2025, 06:06:51 PM
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on January 04, 2025, 04:01:12 PM
Sounds like TAR 38 casting has been over.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8FYG2sE/

Also one of the casting producers replied to a comment (relax_with_catryn) saying that she's casting through April.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDw3GTnpJwj/

Quote from: Xoruz on January 13, 2025, 06:03:57 PM
Quote from: Joberio on January 13, 2025, 04:48:12 PM
Looks like that casting's for TAR39.

Jesse Tannenbaum also posted that casting has begun today.

Alex Sharp announced that casting has closed.
« Last Edit: September 07, 2025, 09:57:17 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5982
  • Let's focus on Season 2026... #SackVoss
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #1 on: May 05, 2025, 06:10:37 AM »
Credit to realitytv_fan on Instagram for initially sharing this:



Do you Americans know if Trump's going to extend this to TV? If so, it could be bad news for TAR39...
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 919
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #2 on: May 05, 2025, 12:37:21 PM »
The joke would be they`d have to pull a traditional season of TAR CAN, or technically family edition and just do the US.  :furious:
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5982
  • Let's focus on Season 2026... #SackVoss
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #3 on: May 17, 2025, 07:25:14 PM »
Credit to realitytv_fan on Instagram, filming for TAR39 may take place in September or October!  :cheer: :conf:

Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #4 on: May 17, 2025, 09:36:34 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 17, 2025, 07:25:14 PM
Credit to realitytv_fan on Instagram, filming for TAR39 may take place in September or October!  :cheer: :conf:


That's good news!

And yet, bad news that it still won't air the spring following this.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5982
  • Let's focus on Season 2026... #SackVoss
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #5 on: May 21, 2025, 07:15:03 AM »
Via Jesse Tannenbaum on Instagram

Logged

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #6 on: May 22, 2025, 01:41:21 AM »
Pretty confident they haven't locked down the route 6 months in advance.
Logged

Offline GMR 602

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #7 on: May 22, 2025, 11:42:17 AM »
Maybe if culinary cup gets pulled by CBS?

Quote from: Joberio on May 17, 2025, 09:36:34 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 17, 2025, 07:25:14 PM
Credit to realitytv_fan on Instagram, filming for TAR39 may take place in September or October!  :cheer: :conf:


That's good news!

And yet, bad news that it still won't air the spring following this.
Logged

Offline H_E_L_L_O

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #8 on: May 28, 2025, 01:12:30 AM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on May 22, 2025, 01:41:21 AM
Pretty confident they haven't locked down the route 6 months in advance.

Since this season is being filmed during the Northern Hemisphere fall, hopefully we get long overdue visits to Southern Africa and Oceania.
Logged

Offline TARFansurvivor

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 573
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #9 on: May 29, 2025, 02:04:19 PM »
Lets get Nepal too.
Logged
Love The Amazing Race, The Apprentice and Survivor.

Offline daydreamer015

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 6
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #10 on: September 06, 2025, 07:05:39 AM »
since it's september now, any news on when they start filming this month??
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5982
  • Let's focus on Season 2026... #SackVoss
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #11 on: September 13, 2025, 05:35:09 PM »
A couple of tidbits of information about this season via realitytv_fan on Instagram:



Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4517
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #12 on: September 13, 2025, 05:42:20 PM »
I agree with that first point. We haven't seen an African country since 31.
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27059
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #13 on: September 15, 2025, 07:03:32 PM »
Per Instagram FILMING starts NEXT WEEK!
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 526
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #14 on: September 19, 2025, 03:56:50 PM »
Vancouver via rhap ...
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2098
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #15 on: September 19, 2025, 04:06:41 PM »
Quote from: Avid on September 19, 2025, 03:56:50 PM
Vancouver via rhap ...

Just for full context, CBS is going to do an influencer TAR experience up in Vancouver this weekend (similar to the Survivor influencer video they just released). Hannah's use of the phrase "test it out" does feel reminiscent of when the Early Show went on the first leg.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmhK0cylXEI&t=701s
Logged

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 543
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #16 on: September 19, 2025, 05:20:04 PM »
So what is this?  A one shot?  A qualifier for season 39?
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4517
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #17 on: September 19, 2025, 06:37:42 PM »
Could she mean Vancouver, Washington? They've said in the past they don't want to visit Canada again because it's too similar.

It worked back in the single-digit seasons when finales had an intermediate destination.
Logged

Offline TheRabbi

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 352
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #18 on: September 19, 2025, 07:52:29 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on September 19, 2025, 06:37:42 PM
Could she mean Vancouver, Washington? They've said in the past they don't want to visit Canada again because it's too similar.

It worked back in the single-digit seasons when finales had an intermediate destination.

If they're starting in LA then Vancouver makes good sense as a first destination. Times change and with the show's budget constraints, Canada is a good option for 2 legs to visit a country they haven't been to in over 30 seasons while also not breaking the bank. They can eliminate 2 teams before even crossing the Pacific, which can help the budget even more.
Logged

Offline GMR 602

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:57:10 PM »
I'm in Vancouver. Happy to help if I can!
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2098
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:43:04 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on September 19, 2025, 04:06:41 PM
Just for full context, CBS is going to do an influencer TAR experience up in Vancouver this weekend (similar to the Survivor influencer video they just released). Hannah's use of the phrase "test it out" does feel reminiscent of when the Early Show went on the first leg.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmhK0cylXEI&t=701s

Quote from: Maanca on September 19, 2025, 06:37:42 PM
Could she mean Vancouver, Washington?

Looks like she meant Canada.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/hannahkosh/3726129323645768696
« Last Edit: Today at 12:47:34 AM by Xoruz »
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4517
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:13:04 PM »
It does work well for a first leg. Whenever TAR Canada flew to Asia (the good old days when they left the country at all...) they always went through Vancouver.

So I assume it's going to be a westward route.
Logged

Offline TheBayAreaGuy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:26:04 PM »
It may be just a bonus for S38, nothing related to S39.

Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 11:13:04 PM
It does work well for a first leg. Whenever TAR Canada flew to Asia (the good old days when they left the country at all...) they always went through Vancouver.

So I assume it's going to be a westward route.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 