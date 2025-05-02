« previous next »
TAR 39 News

Offline Xoruz

TAR 39 News
« on: May 02, 2025, 03:09:11 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on January 04, 2025, 06:06:51 PM
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on January 04, 2025, 04:01:12 PM
Sounds like TAR 38 casting has been over.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8FYG2sE/

Also one of the casting producers replied to a comment (relax_with_catryn) saying that she's casting through April.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDw3GTnpJwj/

Quote from: Xoruz on January 13, 2025, 06:03:57 PM
Quote from: Joberio on January 13, 2025, 04:48:12 PM
Looks like that casting's for TAR39.

Jesse Tannenbaum also posted that casting has begun today.

Alex Sharp announced that casting has closed.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #1 on: May 05, 2025, 06:10:37 AM »
Credit to realitytv_fan on Instagram for initially sharing this:



Do you Americans know if Trump's going to extend this to TV? If so, it could be bad news for TAR39...
Offline NumfarPTB

Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #2 on: May 05, 2025, 12:37:21 PM »
The joke would be they`d have to pull a traditional season of TAR CAN, or technically family edition and just do the US.  :furious:
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #3 on: May 17, 2025, 07:25:14 PM »
Credit to realitytv_fan on Instagram, filming for TAR39 may take place in September or October!  :cheer: :conf:

Offline Joberio

Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #4 on: May 17, 2025, 09:36:34 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 17, 2025, 07:25:14 PM
Credit to realitytv_fan on Instagram, filming for TAR39 may take place in September or October!  :cheer: :conf:


That's good news!

And yet, bad news that it still won't air the spring following this.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #5 on: May 21, 2025, 07:15:03 AM »
Via Jesse Tannenbaum on Instagram

Offline kyleisalive

Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #6 on: May 22, 2025, 01:41:21 AM »
Pretty confident they haven't locked down the route 6 months in advance.
Offline GMR 602

Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #7 on: May 22, 2025, 11:42:17 AM »
Maybe if culinary cup gets pulled by CBS?

Quote from: Joberio on May 17, 2025, 09:36:34 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 17, 2025, 07:25:14 PM
Credit to realitytv_fan on Instagram, filming for TAR39 may take place in September or October!  :cheer: :conf:


That's good news!

And yet, bad news that it still won't air the spring following this.
Offline H_E_L_L_O

Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #8 on: May 28, 2025, 01:12:30 AM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on May 22, 2025, 01:41:21 AM
Pretty confident they haven't locked down the route 6 months in advance.

Since this season is being filmed during the Northern Hemisphere fall, hopefully we get long overdue visits to Southern Africa and Oceania.
Offline TARFansurvivor

Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #9 on: May 29, 2025, 02:04:19 PM »
Lets get Nepal too.
Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #10 on: September 06, 2025, 07:05:39 AM »
since it's september now, any news on when they start filming this month??
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #11 on: September 13, 2025, 05:35:09 PM »
A couple of tidbits of information about this season via realitytv_fan on Instagram:



Offline Maanca

Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #12 on: September 13, 2025, 05:42:20 PM »
I agree with that first point. We haven't seen an African country since 31.
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 39 News
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:03:32 PM »
Per Instagram FILMING starts NEXT WEEK!
